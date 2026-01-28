Mihaela Minca Cultural Institute Launches as a Global Platform for Roma Heritage in 2026

Empowering the Next Generation of Roma Artists and Leaders

With this institute, we want to create a space where Roma stories are told, where creativity and heritage meet, and where the next generation of artists, thinkers, and leaders can thrive.”” — Mihaela Minca

MOGOSOAIA, BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mihaela Minca, internationally recognized Roma cultural leader and advocate, announces the launch of the Mihaela Minca Cultural Institute, a visionary initiative designed to celebrate, preserve, and re-imagine Roma heritage for a global audience. The institute seeks to be more than a cultural venue; it is positioned as a living platform for innovation, storytelling, and creative exchange.



“Roma culture is not just history — it is living, vibrant, and evolving every day,” said Mihaela Minca.



The institute’s approach combines tradition with contemporary innovation, offering a platform where Roma artistry, music, literature, and digital expression intersect. While specific programming is still developing, the institute is guided by a vision of empowerment, collaboration, and global engagement.



“We see ourselves as catalysts for cultural dialogue,” Minca continued. “Our goal is to connect Roma communities worldwide, inspire young creatives, and showcase the richness of our heritage in ways that resonate in today’s global cultural landscape.”



Family Leadership and Global Perspective:

The institute reflects a family-led vision, with Mihaela’s daughters — Anda Mihaela, Ana, Casandra, and Kalyandra — playing central roles in shaping its creative and strategic direction. Together, they are combining expertise in art, communications, and digital innovation to ensure the institute is both rooted in heritage and forward-looking.



“Our culture has always adapted and evolved,” said Anda Mihaela. “The institute is about empowering Roma voices, nurturing creativity, and giving people the tools to express themselves on a global stage. This is our story, and we want it to be seen, heard, and celebrated.”



Vision for 2026 and Beyond:

Entering 2026, the Mihaela Minca Cultural Institute aims to set a new standard for cultural representation, inspiring artists, scholars, and communities worldwide. The initiative emphasizes:



Amplifying Roma voices globally

Fostering creative innovation that blends tradition with modern expression

Encouraging intercultural dialogue and collaboration

Bring the Roma culture as a world heritage

“The world is ready to see Roma culture not just as a heritage to preserve, but as a source of creativity, inspiration, and leadership,” said Minca. “Through this institute, we are creating a platform where that vision can take shape.”



The institute embodies a forward-looking cultural philosophy: that heritage, innovation, and community are interconnected, and that every story shared strengthens understanding, connection, and respect. While specific events and programs are evolving, the institute is already gaining attention as a symbol of cultural empowerment and international engagement.



About Mihaela Minca Cultural Institute:

Founded by Roma cultural leader Mihaela Minca, the institute promotes and amplifies Roma heritage through creativity, innovation, and global collaboration. Its mission is to preserve tradition while inspiring contemporary cultural expression and empowerment, providing a platform for dialogue, artistic exploration, and intercultural connection.



