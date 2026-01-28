Evans County, GA (January 27, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Duane Ellington Nunnally, age 51, of Savannah, Georgia, with Exploitation of an Elderly Person, Filing False Documents, and Theft by Taking.

On August 27, 2025, Evans County Probate Judge Darin McCoy filed a report regarding potential elder abuse. The Evans County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist with the investigation involving the exploitation of an elderly individual. The investigation led to Nunnally’s arrest on January 26, 2026.

Nunnally was booked into the Tattnall County Jail.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.