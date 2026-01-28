As Pre-Owned Boat Sales Dominate, National Documentation E-Portal Helps With USCG Documentation Transfer Forms

National Documentation E-Portal Logo

The National Documentation E-Portal Simplifies the USCG Documentation Transfer Process During the Rise of Pre-Owned Boat Sales

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Documentation E-Portal, which has forms that can help facilitate a USCG documentation transfer , recently received many more transfer forms than usual. This accords with an increase in used boat sales.According to the National Marine Manufacturers’ Association, in a release titled “Mixed Economic Conditions Shape a Stable Start to 2026 for U.S. Recreational Boating Industry,” the used boat market has been increasing.The NMMA found that “the recreational boating market is fueled by pre-owned boat sales, which represent approximately 80% of total annual unit sales, and remain key to meeting consumer demand across a variety of boat types and price points.”Additionally, the NMMA wrote that “reflecting this trend, freshwater fishing boats were both a volume leader and a bright spot in 2025, holding stead with 2203 unit sales, and signaling resilient consumer demand.”Boats that have Coast Guard documentation must have that documentation transferred to the new owner. Beyond that, there cannot be any outstanding liens and/or mortgages against the vessel when it is sold. If there are, the mortgagee must consent to the sale.“We aren’t surprised to hear that the used boat market has been resilient. We’ve seen it in our requests. More people are requesting the necessary paperwork for boat transfers than the past, which is great with spring just around the corner. We’re proud to help boat owners whether they’re purchasing a used boat or a new one,” said a spokesperson from the National Documentation E-Portal.They concluded that “in 2026, continued mixed economic conditions are expected to see new powerboat unit sales on par to slightly up from last year.”For more information about transferring ownership of a used boat, the proper boat documentation for a previously-owned boat, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Documentation E-Portal info@nvdcrenewal.us

