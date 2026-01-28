Percolate Studios Unveils IMAGO: The World's First Licensable AI Jesus Developed from Shroud of Turin Analysis

Imago: AI Jesus developed from the Shroud of Turin

Revolutionary AI Character Makes Debut in "The Shroud of Turin: An Immersive Experience" in Anaheim

IMAGO represents the convergence of faith, technology, and Hollywood artistry—the actor who transcends time itself.” — Jason Pearson

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Percolate Studios (percolatestudios.com), a pioneering AI production studio based at the Film Hub in San Diego County, today announced the launch of IMAGO, the world's first AI actor authentically crafted from the Shroud of Turin 's facial imprint and now available for licensing across film, immersive experiences, and educational content.Developed through analysis of over 1,000 facial references and rigorously compared against the iconic face visible on the Shroud of Turin, IMAGO represents a breakthrough in reverent, historically-grounded character creation. Purpose-built to portray Jesus Christ across any biblical narrative or historical period, IMAGO delivers forensically-accurate features derived from centuries of Shroud research.The AI character made its world premiere in "The Shroud of Turin: An Immersive Experience" (theshroudexperience.com) in Anaheim, California, where IMAGO performs across three state-of-the-art immersive theaters, bringing biblical narratives to life with unprecedented authenticity and emotional resonance.Like virtual influencer Tilly Norwood revolutionized digital performance, IMAGO is a singular, scandal-proof character that eliminates traditional casting challenges while ensuring cultural sensitivity. This perpetual actor never ages, never falters, and maintains absolute authenticity across ancient-world productions—delivering consistent, reverent performances from the Nativity to the Resurrection."IMAGO represents the convergence of faith, technology, and Hollywood artistry—the actor who transcends time itself," said Jason Pearson, Founder and Principal at Percolate Studios. "We've spent the last 2 years developing film tech that honors both historical scholarship and spiritual reverence. With IMAGO, filmmakers, museums, and content creators finally have access to a character that brings scriptural narratives to life with dignity, consistency, and scientific grounding. This is the future of sacred storytelling."IMAGO is now available for licensing through Percolate Studios for projects including feature films, documentaries, immersive installations, educational programs, and virtual reality experiences.For video downloads and still images go to: PercolateStudios.com/imagoAbout Percolate StudiosPercolate Studios is an AI-powered production studio located at the Film Hub in San Diego County, specializing in cutting-edge character development and immersive content creation. The studio merges advanced artificial intelligence with traditional storytelling craft to create groundbreaking entertainment and educational experiences.For licensing inquiries and media requests:Jason Pearson | PrincipalJason@PercolateStudios.comT. 949.212.7681170 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista, CA 92008Percolate Studios - PercolateStudios.com

AI Jesus full motion reel

