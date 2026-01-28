PAFF ANNOUNCES PRE-FESTIVAL KICK-OFF WITH A RED-CARPET SCREENING OF 'TERRY McMILLAN PRESENTS: TEMPTED 2 LOVE'

Star-Studded Advance Screening Launches Black History Month and Builds Momentum for PAFF’s 34th Annual Festival

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) will host an exclusive advance screening and red-carpet event for Lifetime’s highly anticipated romance sequel, Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted 2 Love, ahead of its official broadcast premiere.The special event will take place at The Culver Theater on Wednesday, January 28, with red carpet arrivals beginning at 6:00 PM, followed by the screening at 7:00 PM.This advance screening is part of PAFF’s year-round program offerings and serves as a lead-in to the launch of Black History Month and the official start of the 34th Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival. The full festival will take place February 7–22, 2026, in Culver City and Los Angeles.WHO:Garcelle Beauvais, Vaughn W. Hebron, Lela Rochon, Director Roger Bobb, and Executive Producer D’Angela ProctorWHAT:PAFF Pre-Festival, Red Carpet, Screening of Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted 2 LoveWHEN:Wednesday, January 28, 2026Red Carpet Arrivals: 6:00 PMScreening: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PMWHERE:The Culver Theater9500 Culver Blvd.Culver City, CA 90232Confirmed Talent: Garcelle Beauvais, Boris Kodjoe, Vaughn W. Hebron, Lela Rochon, Writer/Executive Produce Tamara T. Gregory, Roger Bobb, D'Angela ProctorABOUT THE FILMGarcelle Beauvais reprises her role as Ava, a celebrated chef who appears to have moved on from the heartbreak of encouraging her younger lover, Luke (Vaughn W. Hebron), to leave the country for culinary school. Now headlining a prestigious culinary event in scenic Portugal, where the movie was shot. Ava arrives with her charming new boyfriend Ellis (Boris Kodjoe) — until fate intervenes.Luke, now an internationally trained culinary standout, unexpectedly appears with a new partner of his own. As unresolved emotions resurface amid kitchens, castles, and career crossroads, Ava and Luke must confront whether love — and timing — deserve a second chance. Lela Rochon returns as Ava’s best friend, Deena.The film is executive produced by D’Angela Proctor for Undaunted Content in association with Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company. Terry McMillan, Garcelle Beauvais, Roger M. Bobb, and Tamara T. Gregory also serve as executive producers, with Chet Fenster executive producing for Motion Entertainment. Boris Kodjoe and Vaughn W. Hebron also produce. Directed by Roger M. Bobb, from a script by Tamara T. Gregory.Media and Talent Submissions Now Open:For media or talent submissions send requests to amy@gicpublicrelations.net.

