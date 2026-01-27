ECB marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day with ceremony and Memorial Garden initiative

27 January 2026

ECB and City of Frankfurt pay tribute to Holocaust victims and reflect on the historical significance of the Grossmarkthalle site

Discussion between President Christine Lagarde and Diane von Fürstenberg on resilience and remembrance

Creating a memorial garden as a lasting tribute

The European Central Bank (ECB) is hosting a commemorative event on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, 27 January 2026, at its main building in Frankfurt’s Ostend. This year’s ceremony will feature addresses by ECB President Christine Lagarde, Deputy Mayor of the City of Frankfurt and Councillor for Culture and Science Ina Hartwig, Director of the Jewish Museum Frankfurt Mirjam Wenzel and Hessian State Commissioner for Jewish Life and the Fight Against Antisemitism Uwe Becker. The programme includes a discussion between President Lagarde and designer and philanthropist Diane von Fürstenberg, daughter of Holocaust survivors, reflecting on family history, intergenerational trauma and hope for the future. Diane von Fürstenberg will then be presented with a magnolia tree, a new breed named Lily Nahmias, in honour of her late mother who survived Auschwitz. It will become the first tree in the ECB’s Memorial Garden, with a new tree to be added every year.

“In remembering the Holocaust, we reaffirm our shared responsibility to stand against antisemitism and all forms of hatred. Memory is not only about the past – it is a call to protect human dignity today and for generations to come”, President Lagarde said. “With initiatives like the Memorial Garden, we create a living tribute that connects remembrance with renewal, ensuring that hope and responsibility take root for the future.”

