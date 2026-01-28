MONEYME targets multi-billion loan book growth with white-label credit card strategy, launching with Luxury Escapes

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASX-listed digital lender MONEYME (ASX: MME) has launched a white-label credit card growth strategy targeting a multi-billion expansion of its loan book, starting with a long-term, exclusive co-branded credit card partnership with travel group Luxury Escapes.

Luxury Escapes, an Australian-based travel brand with a strong domestic presence, has over 9 million members globally. Through this and more planned partnerships like it, MONEYME expects to significantly accelerate the acquisition of digitally engaged, higher-credit-quality customers.

MONEYME will take responsibility for credit origination, servicing, and funding the portfolio, while Luxury Escapes will market the cards to its customer base, offering them a differentiated rewards experience structured around its Société loyalty program.

Credit cards represent one of Australia’s largest consumer finance markets, with RBA data showing credit and charge card purchases running at around $35-40 billion monthly. By comparison, more than double the size of the personal loans and car finance market.

The partnership marks the first deployment of MONEYME’s proprietary credit card platform in a co-brand setting, following prior investments in issuing capability, compliance, and credit decisioning.

Clayton Howes, MONEYME’s Managing Director and CEO, said:

“We are excited to partner with Luxury Escapes as we continue to expand our credit card platform and deepen engagement with premium, experience-focused customers. This partnership represents the first in a planned series of initiatives as part of our strategic expansion into the co-brand credit card space, which we believe has been underserved and represents a compelling opportunity in market.

This co-branded credit card leverages our technology-first approach and principal issuer capabilities to deliver a differentiated rewards proposition, while supporting Luxury Escapes’ strong brand and loyal customer base.

Strategic partnerships like this gives us the ability to scale efficiently, create value for customers and our respective businesses, and accelerate our position as a leading digital challenger delivering bank-beating credit experiences.”

Adam Schwab, Luxury Escapes Co- Founder and CEO, said:

“Partnering with MONEYME allows us to extend the Luxury Escapes experience beyond travel and into everyday spend. This co-branded credit card rewards our members for doing what they already love, while delivering a seamless and premium payments experience aligned with our brand.”

About MONEYME

MONEYME is a founder-led digital lender and Certified B Corporation™. We challenge the traditional ways of credit and simplify the borrowing experience with digital-first experiences that meet the needs of modern consumers.

We target customers with above average credit profiles through a range of fast, flexible, and competitively priced products, including car loans, personal loans, and credit cards. Our point of difference is delivering unrivalled customer experiences powered by smart technology. From near real-time credit decisioning to loans that settle in minutes, we deliver speed and efficiency in everything we do.

We service ‘Generation Now’, ambitious Australians who expect more from life and the companies they engage with. We uphold a strong ethos of sustainability and hold ourselves accountable to the high standards of the B Corp movement.

MONEYME Limited is listed on the ASX, and the Group includes licensed and regulated credit and financial services providers operating in Australia.

For more information, visit MONEYME Investor Centre or contact investors@moneyme.com.au.

