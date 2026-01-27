California tops $1.2 billion in illegal cannabis seizures, up 18x since 2022

“Tackling the illicit cannabis market in a state the size of California requires long-term coordination and commitment from many dedicated partners,” said CDFW interim Director Valerie Termini. “But it’s gratifying to see that in 2025 alone, UCETF operations prevented such a large amount of illicit cannabis — products grown and sold without regard for the environment or public health and safety — from entering the supply chain.”

UCETF’s success in 2025 was driven by its integrated enforcement model, involving over five dozen state, local and federal partners. In addition to DCC and CDFW, participating state departments included California State Parks, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, the California Department of Justice, the California Employment Development Department, the California National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, Department of Industrial Relations and the State Water Resources Control Board. Their combined expertise and resources were critical in identifying, investigating, and dismantling illicit cannabis operations across the state.

“UCETF demonstrates what we can accomplish when state, local, and federal partners work in lockstep,” said DCC Director Clint Kellum. “This year’s operations not only removed hundreds of thousands of pounds of illicit cannabis, but also held illicit operators accountable for labor, tax, and environmental violations, reinforcing our commitment to supporting California’s regulated market and protecting public safety.”

For information on California’s legal cannabis market, state licenses and laws, visit cannabis.ca.gov. To learn how to recognize and report illegal cannabis cultivation on public lands in California, see CDFW’s fact sheet.