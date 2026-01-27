Mayor Wu Urges Caution as Bitter Cold Weather Remains Through Saturday

The Mayor also provided an update on City efforts to remove snow following the recent storm.

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced a cold weather advisory and shared winter safety tips for today through Saturday, January 31, due to the extreme cold weather forecasted for this time period. Boston is forecasted to experience wind chills reaching as low as -5 degrees tonight into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Due to the anticipated frigid cold weather that is following the snowfall, it’s important for residents and property owners to clear snow before it freezes to avoid dangerous conditions for vehicles and pedestrians.

​"As this stretch of winter weather continues with freezing temperatures and strong wind gusts through the rest of the week, we urge everyone to stay vigilant and take all necessary precautions,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I'm grateful to all of our city teams who continue to work around the clock to ensure our residents and families are safe and warm. With this ongoing bitterly cold weather creating the potential for snow freezing over into ice, we are reminding all property owners to thoroughly clear their sidewalks for everyone’s safety."

The City of Boston issues a cold advisory when there is one day or more of 0°F or below observed wind chill. Due to the low temperatures, there is an increased risk for hypothermia and frostbite for certain individuals, such as those experiencing homelessness, the elderly, and young children. Cold weather may also exacerbate health issues in high-risk populations.

Following the major winter storm that dropped 23 inches of snow, the eighth-largest snowfall on record, the City continues cleanup efforts across all neighborhoods. At the height of the storm, the Public Works Department deployed over 900 pieces of equipment to treat and clear streets throughout Boston.

While streets have been cleared, snow plowing and roadway treatment operations are ongoing as residents work to clear snow around their parked vehicles and property. Space savers should be removed by Wednesday evening. They will start to be picked up on Thursday as part of regular trash collection.

Crews are working to improve visibility around intersections and to ensure safe access to crosswalks and curb ramps. Both pedestrians and drivers should use caution at intersections where snowbanks may impact visibility. Public Works continues to coordinate with Boston Public Schools to ensure bus routes are accessible. To clear routes and create more space at key intersections, Public Works will begin snow removal operations tonight at 10 p.m. and continue through 5 a.m. tomorrow. Residents may see heavy equipment working to remove large piles of snow from the street to various off-road locations.

“We sincerely thank all our residents, commercial property owners and institutions who took the time to clear their property in a timely manner,” said Nick Gove, Interim Chief of Streets. “Your cooperation and partnership supports our efforts to keep our neighborhood streets and sidewalks clear, safe and accessible for everyone.”

Mayor Wu is advising all residents to take precautions, including reminding everyone to check in on older adults, people with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness. If anyone sees someone experiencing homelessness out in the cold, please call 911. If residents are aware of anyone staying in a vehicle or a place not intended for living during these extreme cold temperatures, residents are encouraged to call 911 as well.

While the temperature forecast does not reach the threshold for declaring a cold emergency, Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) will be open Tuesday through Saturday during their normal operating hours. A full list of locations and their hours can be found online. Residents can also visit the Boston Public Library’s Central Library in Copley Square or any branch location during BPL’s normal operating hours.

Information and resources to support individuals experiencing homelessness:

If you see a person experiencing homelessness or individuals out in the cold who appear immobile, disoriented, or underdressed for the cold, please call 911.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) utilizes a city-wide network of emergency shelters, outreach providers, city agencies, and first responders to assist those in need of shelter.

Boston Public Health Commission's emergency shelters are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and when temperatures are below freezing (32 degrees), amnesty is in place for those with nonviolent restrictions. Men can access shelter at the 112 Southampton Street Shelter, and women should go to the Woods Mullen Shelter at 794 Massachusetts Ave. BPHC and the City also work closely with other shelter providers to ensure that no client is without shelter, food, resources, and a warm respite from the cold.

Shelters are available any time of day or night for those in need.

During extreme cold weather, street outreach teams operate with extended hours and provide mobile outreach vans on the streets in the evening and throughout the day.

Cold weather safety tips:

Dress for the weather:

Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing.

Outer garments should be tightly woven and water-repellent.

Wear mittens over gloves; layering works for your hands as well.

Always wear a hat and cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

Dress children warmly and set reasonable time limits on outdoor play.

Restrict infants' outdoor exposure when it is colder than 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Watch for signs of frostbite:

Signs of frostbite include loss of feeling and a white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately.

Watch for signs of hypothermia:

These include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion. Contact a healthcare provider immediately if you or someone you know shows any of these symptoms. If symptoms are severe, call 911.

Heating guidelines for property owners and tenants:

Following the Massachusetts State Sanitary Code, the heating season officially begins on September 15 and runs through June 15. Property owners must heat habitable spaces at a minimum temperature of 68 degrees between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and 64 degrees between 11:01 p.m. and 6:59 a.m.

In case of emergency, property owners are encouraged to keep a list of licensed contractors (electrician, plumber, and general contractor) on file. Tenants experiencing problems with their heating system should check the thermostat, ensure the dial is turned on, and report insufficient or no heat problems to the property owner or manager immediately.

If your landlord or property manager is unresponsive, call 311 to file a complaint.

Heating safety:

Never try to heat your home using a charcoal or gas grill, a kitchen stove, or any other product not specifically designed as a heater. These can quickly cause a fire or produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Have your heating system cleaned and checked annually.

Install and maintain smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home. Carbon monoxide is an invisible gas produced whenever any fuel is burned. Common sources include oil or gas furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces, stoves, and some space heaters. It has no smell, taste, or color, but it is poisonous and can be deadly.

Keep space heaters at least three feet from anything that can burn, including people.

Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room, or go to bed.

Tips to keep water flowing and pipes unfrozen during extreme cold:

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission recommends homeowners locate their home's main water shut-off valve and learn how to use it. Should a frozen pipe burst, shutting the main valve quickly will minimize flooding and property damage.

Homeowners should insulate pipes in unheated areas like basements, garages, and crawl spaces. Use inexpensive hardware store materials to prevent pipes from freezing and to keep warm water flowing.

Keep cabinet doors open to circulate warm air around pipes. A trickle of tap water through pipes during extreme cold can also help prevent them from freezing up.

Locate your water meter, protect it from drafts, and make sure basement doors and windows are shut tight.

If pipes freeze, thaw them slowly with a hair dryer, if possible. Never use an open flame to thaw pipes. If water is lost in all taps, call the BWSC 24-hour Emergency Assistance Line at 617-989-7000.

Emergency home repair resources:

Income-eligible homeowners and Boston residents over age 60 can receive assistance with winter emergencies and repairs, such as fixing storm damage, leaking roofs, furnaces, and leaking/frozen pipes. For assistance, residents should call the Mayor's hotline at 311 or the Boston Home Center at 617-635-HOME (4663).

In addition, the Mayor's Seniors Save program helps income-eligible Bostonians over the age of 60 replace old, inefficient heating systems with a brand-new heating system, even before a failure occurs during the cold winter months. Older adults can also call 311 or the Boston Home Center at 617-635-HOME (4663) to be connected with a City staffer to provide additional details.

The Inspectional Services Department (ISD) will have additional staff available to support residents throughout the extreme weather.

For alerts, including cold-weather alerts, residents are encouraged to sign up for Alert Boston. More information can be found on boston.gov/cold.