Utah Senate and House Democratic Leaders on the Rumored ICE Detention Facility in Utah

Senator Luz Escamilla and Representative Angela Romero issued the following statement after a rumored proposal for an ICE detention facility on the Westside of Salt Lake City:

“We are learning about this proposal at the same time as our communities. To our knowledge, the state has not been consulted or included in any of the decisions or conversations surrounding a potential ICE detention facility in the Westside of Salt Lake City. An ICE detention facility has no place in our state. Policies that terrorize families and communities are contrary to the Utah Way.

“We know many of us are afraid right now. Please take time to prepare as best you can: have a plan in place for the worst, talk openly with your loved ones about what to do in an emergency, and make sure you have reliable contact information for an immigration attorney. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep our communities informed. We will use every tool at our disposal to protect our communities, defend our state’s sovereignty, and preserve our way of life.”