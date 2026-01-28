Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Top Performing Brokers and Teams of 2025

Realogics Sotheby's International Realty's Top Performers

The Brokerage Acknowledges 75 Top Performers for 2025 across six branch offices, contributing a majority of more than $2 billion in contracts.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executives at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) released the 2025 Top Performers during a bespoke reception at The Rock private event’s venue adjacent to the Mercer Island Branch office, attended by more than 60 brokers, members of the RSIR Leadership and Broker Care teams, and brand representatives. The annual roundup acknowledges active Global Real Estate Advisors who were the top five individual producers and top teams from each of the six branch offices, including Belltown, Bainbridge Island, Madison Park, Mercer Island, Bellevue, and Kirkland, although many brokers represented buyers and sellers throughout Washington State and across the country and internationally through the matchless referral network of Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR).“Congratulations to the 2025 Top Performers for another extraordinary year leading luxury for our brokerage and for our industry alike,” said Dean Jones, President and CEO of RSIR. “This collective of 75 Global Real Estate Advisors was a majority contributor to more than $2 billion in contract volumes last year.”Jones notes that RSIR averaged a higher inventory volume represented per broker, the highest average list prices and sales prices on both sides of the transactions, and among the most productive in total sales volumes when compared to the top ten largest brands per agent in the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.“It’s truly a delight to support our Top Performers each year as standouts across the realm of resales, referrals, new construction, and also to celebrate rising stars,” added Shannon Olcese, RSIR Vice President of Sales. “I also would like to recognize more than three dozen employees and contractors who combine across thirteen divisions of the RSIR Nation to serve all our brokers. Together, we thrive despite the market headwinds.”As the largest affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty in Washington State, RSIR is further acknowledged by key leadership from the brand.“I’m proud to celebrate the Top Performers at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, not just for their numbers, but for the professionalism they brought to the market in a challenging year,” said Audrey Lee, Vice President, Affiliate Services SIR. “Luxury clients expect a higher level of service and clarity, especially when the market gets complicated, and these advisors meet that standard. They guided clients with confidence, solved problems quickly, and brought deals to a smooth close. They represent the Sotheby’s International Realty brand exceptionally well, and it’s an honor to recognize them."Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty’s Top Performers of 2025Downtown Seattle Branch | IndividualsJay KippGeorge BeasleyLori DeVoreRamona JonesLino GuideroDowntown Seattle Branch | TeamsMoira Holley Presents | Moira HolleySeattle by Design | Barry Bergner and Chris KallinThomas & Lee | Kris Lee and Alex ThomasStroupe Team | James Stroupe and Julie RohBainbridge Island Branch | IndividualsDanny VaronaArthur MortellBeckey AndersonMeg BurkettClaudia PowersBainbridge Island Branch | TeamsLorenz-Saez Team | Susan Lorenz and Jennifer SaezPaige & Co. | Dennis Paige and Matt PaigeLeah Applewhite and Conor MusgraveKirkland Office Branch | IndividualsMarianne FrancisSabine JacquesLauren JonesJeff McDonaldBrad VancourKirkland Office Branch | TeamsRoberts Team | Christina Roberts and Jordan RobertsBurmester Team | Val Burmester and Felicia DelopeThe Jaeger Team | Angela Jaeger and Jeff JaegerWinninghamKing & Associates | Ev Winningham and Kimberleigh KingBellevue Branch | IndividualsShueli SunAmbili SukesanAmnon BruckJamie MasonRobert PongBellevue Branch | TeamsPerrina Team | Neda PerrinaThe Ramirez-Ong Team | Doris Ong and Jackie RamirezOhm Team | Jay OhmHarper Ward Real Estate | Cynthia Harper and Natalie WardGray Team | Becky Gray and Alex GrayMadison Park Branch | Individuals & TeamLaura HallidayJohn MadridLeslie DickinsonChou & Carlton | Summer Carlton and Linda ChouMercer Island Branch | Individuals & TeamRE-VESTA Group | Robyn Kimura Hsu and Rachel SchindlerDiane B. TienSharon SinghDenise SeavittNew Developments | Individuals & TeamTom & Rebecca | Tom Skepetaris and Rebecca MitsuiRachel BuchananYael PiñaDehlan GwoRising Star of the YearNatalie BaugeIn addition to the reception, RSIR has generated social media assets to celebrate the 2025 Top Performers and will post a two-page advertisement in Puget Sound Business Journal to post January 30, 2026.###About Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) ( https://www.rsir.com A leading global sales and marketing brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest, RSIR is a boutique real estate firm of 300+ brokers and employees, with service branches in downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, and Madison Park. RSIR is a leading project marketing specialist throughout the Puget Sound region. The firm was recognized in recent years by The Puget Sound Business Journal among the region’s “Top 100 Largest Private Companies”; “Fastest-Growing Private Companies”; “Largest Family-Owned Companies”; “Middle Market Fast 50”; and “Largest Residential Real Estate Brands”. RSIR is one of the top 20 largest affiliates within the United States for the Sotheby’s International Realty network, according to Real Trends survey in 2025.

