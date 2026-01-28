Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Top Performing Brokers and Teams of 2025
The Brokerage Acknowledges 75 Top Performers for 2025 across six branch offices, contributing a majority of more than $2 billion in contracts.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executives at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) released the 2025 Top Performers during a bespoke reception at The Rock private event’s venue adjacent to the Mercer Island Branch office, attended by more than 60 brokers, members of the RSIR Leadership and Broker Care teams, and brand representatives. The annual roundup acknowledges active Global Real Estate Advisors who were the top five individual producers and top teams from each of the six branch offices, including Belltown, Bainbridge Island, Madison Park, Mercer Island, Bellevue, and Kirkland, although many brokers represented buyers and sellers throughout Washington State and across the country and internationally through the matchless referral network of Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR).
“Congratulations to the 2025 Top Performers for another extraordinary year leading luxury for our brokerage and for our industry alike,” said Dean Jones, President and CEO of RSIR. “This collective of 75 Global Real Estate Advisors was a majority contributor to more than $2 billion in contract volumes last year.”
Jones notes that RSIR averaged a higher inventory volume represented per broker, the highest average list prices and sales prices on both sides of the transactions, and among the most productive in total sales volumes when compared to the top ten largest brands per agent in the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
“It’s truly a delight to support our Top Performers each year as standouts across the realm of resales, referrals, new construction, and also to celebrate rising stars,” added Shannon Olcese, RSIR Vice President of Sales. “I also would like to recognize more than three dozen employees and contractors who combine across thirteen divisions of the RSIR Nation to serve all our brokers. Together, we thrive despite the market headwinds.”
As the largest affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty in Washington State, RSIR is further acknowledged by key leadership from the brand.
“I’m proud to celebrate the Top Performers at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, not just for their numbers, but for the professionalism they brought to the market in a challenging year,” said Audrey Lee, Vice President, Affiliate Services SIR. “Luxury clients expect a higher level of service and clarity, especially when the market gets complicated, and these advisors meet that standard. They guided clients with confidence, solved problems quickly, and brought deals to a smooth close. They represent the Sotheby’s International Realty brand exceptionally well, and it’s an honor to recognize them."
Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty’s Top Performers of 2025
Downtown Seattle Branch | Individuals
Jay Kipp
George Beasley
Lori DeVore
Ramona Jones
Lino Guidero
Downtown Seattle Branch | Teams
Moira Holley Presents | Moira Holley
Seattle by Design | Barry Bergner and Chris Kallin
Thomas & Lee | Kris Lee and Alex Thomas
Stroupe Team | James Stroupe and Julie Roh
Bainbridge Island Branch | Individuals
Danny Varona
Arthur Mortell
Beckey Anderson
Meg Burkett
Claudia Powers
Bainbridge Island Branch | Teams
Lorenz-Saez Team | Susan Lorenz and Jennifer Saez
Paige & Co. | Dennis Paige and Matt Paige
Leah Applewhite and Conor Musgrave
Kirkland Office Branch | Individuals
Marianne Francis
Sabine Jacques
Lauren Jones
Jeff McDonald
Brad Vancour
Kirkland Office Branch | Teams
Roberts Team | Christina Roberts and Jordan Roberts
Burmester Team | Val Burmester and Felicia Delope
The Jaeger Team | Angela Jaeger and Jeff Jaeger
WinninghamKing & Associates | Ev Winningham and Kimberleigh King
Bellevue Branch | Individuals
Shueli Sun
Ambili Sukesan
Amnon Bruck
Jamie Mason
Robert Pong
Bellevue Branch | Teams
Perrina Team | Neda Perrina
The Ramirez-Ong Team | Doris Ong and Jackie Ramirez
Ohm Team | Jay Ohm
Harper Ward Real Estate | Cynthia Harper and Natalie Ward
Gray Team | Becky Gray and Alex Gray
Madison Park Branch | Individuals & Team
Laura Halliday
John Madrid
Leslie Dickinson
Chou & Carlton | Summer Carlton and Linda Chou
Mercer Island Branch | Individuals & Team
RE-VESTA Group | Robyn Kimura Hsu and Rachel Schindler
Diane B. Tien
Sharon Singh
Denise Seavitt
New Developments | Individuals & Team
Tom & Rebecca | Tom Skepetaris and Rebecca Mitsui
Rachel Buchanan
Yael Piña
Dehlan Gwo
Rising Star of the Year
Natalie Bauge
In addition to the reception, RSIR has generated social media assets to celebrate the 2025 Top Performers and will post a two-page advertisement in Puget Sound Business Journal to post January 30, 2026.
###
About Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR) (https://www.rsir.com)
A leading global sales and marketing brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest, RSIR is a boutique real estate firm of 300+ brokers and employees, with service branches in downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, and Madison Park. RSIR is a leading project marketing specialist throughout the Puget Sound region. The firm was recognized in recent years by The Puget Sound Business Journal among the region’s “Top 100 Largest Private Companies”; “Fastest-Growing Private Companies”; “Largest Family-Owned Companies”; “Middle Market Fast 50”; and “Largest Residential Real Estate Brands”. RSIR is one of the top 20 largest affiliates within the United States for the Sotheby’s International Realty network, according to Real Trends survey in 2025.
Dean Jones
Realogics Sotheby's International Realty
+1 206-390-1826
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.