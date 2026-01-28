'Freedom Fighters': Organizing Justice Reform From The Inside Out Delivers A Ground-Level Blueprint For Systemic Change

Freedom Fighters: Organizing Justice Reform from the Inside Out

New book by Dr. Kenneth Sharpton-Glasgow offers a powerful, experience-driven roadmap for justice reform rooted in grassroots leadership and lived reality.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Freedom Fighters: Organizing Justice Reform From the Inside Out, Dr. Kenneth Sharpton-Glasgow presents a bold and deeply practical framework for transforming the justice system from within. Drawing on more than three decades of firsthand experience on both sides of incarceration, Dr. Glasgow moves beyond abstract theory to offer real-world strategies for reform led by those most impacted.

The book centers on the power of incarcerated voices, emphasizing how legal literacy, mental health advocacy, and educational organizing can serve as foundational pillars for sustainable change. Rather than positioning reform as an external intervention, Freedom Fighters highlights how movements built inside correctional systems can connect meaningfully with community organizers, policymakers, and advocates on the outside.

A key focus of the book is the role of Southern-based grassroots organizing and regional assemblies. Dr. Glasgow explores how local leadership, storytelling, and coordinated political engagement can unite communities across state and institutional boundaries, forming coalitions capable of challenging long-standing systemic inequities.

Through compelling analysis and actionable guidance, Freedom Fighters underscores the importance of narrative power in reform work, showing how personal stories can bridge prison walls, humanize policy debates, and mobilize public support. The book serves as both a strategic manual and a call to action for individuals committed to building justice-centered movements that endure across generations.

Dr. Kenneth Sharpton-Glasgow’s lifelong dedication to justice reform has also been prominently featured in the Academy Award-nominated HBO Max documentary series The Alabama Solution, further cementing his role as a leading voice in the national conversation on incarceration, rehabilitation, and systemic change.

Freedom Fighters: Organizing Justice Reform From the Inside Out is now available in Kindle format and is positioned as an essential read for activists, educators, policymakers, and anyone seeking a grounded, experience-driven approach to justice reform.

Beyond its strategic insights, Freedom Fighters stands out for its emphasis on dignity, agency, and collective responsibility. Dr. Glasgow challenges readers to reconsider who is best positioned to lead reform efforts, arguing that sustainable change must be informed by those who have lived the realities of incarceration. By centering collaboration between incarcerated leaders, community advocates, and policymakers, the book outlines a path toward reform that is not only effective, but deeply human and enduring.

