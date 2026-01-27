VSP BCI Troop A East - Derby / Multiple charges involving Windsor County sheriff

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A5005016

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. David Robillard

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East - Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Jan. 27, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Windsor, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Lewd and lascivious conduct, two counts.

Solicitation of prostitution, two counts.

Aggravated stalking with a weapon, two counts.

Obstruction of justice, two counts.

Inciting a felony, two counts.

Accessory before the fact, two counts.

ACCUSED: Ryan Palmer

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: n/a

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: n/a

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Windsor County Sheriff Ryan Palmer is facing multiple charges related to numerous reported incidents of sexual misconduct, according to the result of a monthslong investigation by the Vermont State Police.

The investigation began in July 2025, when VSP received numerous anonymous tips through the Vermont Tip Line alleging possible misconduct surrounding the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, specifically its finances and the management of funds. The case was assigned to detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations from outside the area to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in pursuing the matter.

During the investigation, VSP received more anonymous tips pertaining to the financial situation and also information about alleged sexual misconduct regarding Palmer, 39, of Windsor. Over subsequent months, state police identified several victims, who provided statements and evidence that supported the sexual misconduct allegations.

The Vermont State Police worked closely with special counsel from the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office on this investigation.

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, the Vermont State Police took Palmer into custody at the sheriff’s office and transported him to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was ordered released on conditions including a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is scheduled to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.

The Vermont State Police investigation into these allegations remains open and active. Detectives ask that anyone with information that could assist in the probe call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP is unable to comment further at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Palmer’s arraignment.

