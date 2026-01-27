Montgomery County Leaders Invite Residents to Community Forum on Data Center Policies

MARYLAND, January 27 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

From the Office of Council President Natali Fani-González

Residents are invited to participate in a Community Forum on Data Center Legislation and Policies on Tuesday, Feb. 3 from 7-9 p.m. at the Leggett Executive Office Building Auditorium (101 Monroe St., Rockville, Md.). The event will also be available online for virtual participation. The forum, hosted by County Executive Marc Elrich, along with Council President Natali Fani-González, Vice President Marilyn Balcombe, and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles, offers community members an opportunity to join this important discussion about the future of data center development in Montgomery County.

This conversation comes as the Councilmembers recently introduced Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA 26-01), which establishes clear standards for data center development, including buffers from residential areas, noise mitigation and environmental protections. The ZTA reflects an evolving discussion on how Montgomery County can responsibly manage the growing demand for data centers while balancing economic growth, environmental sustainability and community priorities.

Councilmembers Balcombe and Sayles, along with Council President Fani-González, have been working closely with County Executive Elrich for months to develop a framework that addresses these challenges. This collaboration led to the introduction of ZTA 26-01.

“Montgomery County embraces technology and innovation, and we know that much of the growth of our critical industries relies on increased connectivity and computing power,” said Council President Fani-González. “As a County, we must have responsible rules for data center development that reflect community input without stifling economic growth. We want to hear from residents as we shape policies that reflect community values and climate goals.”

The forum will include presentations from County leaders and an open dialogue with attendees. Topics will cover zoning requirements, environmental considerations, and equitable impacts on neighborhoods.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Time: 7-9 p.m.

7-9 p.m. Location: Isiah "Ike" Leggett Executive Office Building Auditorium, 101 Monroe St., Rockville

Isiah "Ike" Leggett Executive Office Building Auditorium, 101 Monroe St., Rockville Virtual Option: Click here to participate virtually

