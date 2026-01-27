Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Jan. 28, 29, and 30, 2026

MARYLAND, January 27 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Jan. 28: Committees will review supplemental funding for a proposed Public Safety Joint Operations Center, the Promoting Community Trust - Immigrant Protections Act and a resolution to approve the creation of the Viva White Oak Development District

Jan. 29: Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee will receive an overview of the Fiscal Year 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program

Jan. 30: Education and Culture Committee will review capital budgets for Montgomery College and Montgomery County Public Schools

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. to review a resolution to approve a more than $2.4 million supplemental appropriation for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) to build a Public Safety Joint Operations Center.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The joint Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) and PS Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review Expedited Bill 35-25, County Administration - Immigrant Protections (Promoting Community Trust - Immigrant Protections Act).

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Shebra Evans and Katz.

The joint Economic Development (ECON) and GO Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review a resolution to approve the creation of the Viva White Oak Development District.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair and Council President Natali Fani-González, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmembers Evan Glass and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The GO Committee will meet on Thursday, Jan. 29 at 9:30 a.m. to receive an overview of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program (CIP).

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. to review the FY27-32 CIP for Montgomery College and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

The members of the EC Committee include Chair Will Jawando and Councilmembers Evans and Mink.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Committee Meetings on Wednesday, Jan. 28

Resolution to approve an Amendment to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #26-40 to the FY26 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Public Safety Joint Operations Center

Review: The PS Committee will review a resolution to approve a more than $2.4 million supplemental appropriation for the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) to build a Public Safety Joint Operations Center. The proposed renovation project is needed to increase collaboration among OEMHS, the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) and the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). The Joint Operations Center is intended to enhance departmental collaboration and allow for a more thorough response through the sharing of public safety resources.

Expedited Bill 35-25, County Administration - Immigrant Protections (Promoting Community Trust - Immigrant Protections Act)

Review: The joint PS and GO Committee will review Expedited Bill 35-25, County Administration - Immigrant Protections (Promoting Community Trust - Immigrant Protections Act), also known at the Trust Act. Spearheaded by Council President Fani-González, the entire Council has sponsored the Trust Act, which reaffirms Montgomery County’s commitment to ensuring that all residents, regardless of immigration status, can safely access County services without fear or discrimination.

Expedited Bill 35-25 would prohibit discriminatory practices by the County against foreign nationals and immigrants in the County; limit, consistent with federal and state law, the use of County agents and resources in the enforcement of civil immigration laws; ensure that, to the greatest extent permitted under federal and state law, County benefits and services are provided to residents regardless of country of birth or immigration status; require certain notices to individuals; and generally amend the laws regarding County government administration and immigrant protections.

While the County cannot determine the federal immigration policy, this new legislation codifies that County resources and processes promote a welcoming and inclusive community, regardless of immigration status. The legislation does not change the County’s approach to criminal law enforcement. Montgomery County Police will continue to enforce all criminal laws and the State’s Attorney will retain full authority to prosecute those cases. Those who commit crimes in Montgomery County will continue to be held accountable through the justice system. Consistent with current policy, the County will continue narrowly circumscribed cooperation with federal immigration officials on cases involving serious, violent crime.

Resolution to Approve the Creation of the Viva White Oak Development District

Review: The joint ECON and GO Committee will review a resolution to approve the creation of the Viva White Oak Development District. The resolution establishes the tax increment finance (TIF) development district in White Oak, identifies the existing tax base that will continue to generate tax revenue to the general fund, establishes the tax increment that will generate revenue to support the issuance of TIF bonds for the public infrastructure required to develop the VIVA White Oak project, and establishes the parameters for the levy of a special tax to backstop the anticipated TIF bonds. The resolution does not authorize the issuance of any bond series at this time.

The Viva White Oak Development District would consist of approximately 294 acres located in the eastern portion of the County, near the U.S. Food and Drug Administration headquarters and Adventist Hospital. The current owner and the contract purchaser of the property to be included within the proposed development district have submitted a petition to create the district as required by County Code. Additional information is available in the staff report.

Committee Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 29

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Overview

Review: The GO Committee will receive an overview of the FY27-32 CIP and discuss the macro assumptions in the County Executive’s recommended CIP. The Montgomery County Charter calls for a biennial CIP review process and for a new CIP to be approved by June 1 in even-numbered years, including 2026. Because this year represents a full CIP review year for the Council, every project in the CIP will be reviewed. In odd-numbered years the Council reviews only amendments to the previously approved CIP. In the County Executive’s recommended FY27-32 CIP, spending (excluding WSSC Water) is recommended to increase by more than $6.6 million, or 10.6 percent, over the six-year period when compared to the FY25-30 Amended CIP. Additional details are available in the Council staff report.

Committee Meeting on Friday, Jan. 30

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Overview - Montgomery College

Review: The EC Committee will review the more than $499 million FY27-32 CIP requested by Montgomery College, which represents an increase of more than $89 million from the amended FY25-30 CIP. The Montgomery College request includes three new or substantially expanded projects, including funding for collegewide security systems, the Capital Asset Management System Project and collegewide road and parking lot repairs.

The County Executive’s recommends $445.3 million in the FY27-32 CIP for Montgomery College, which represents an increase of more than $35 million from the amended FY25-30 CIP. The recommended CIP includes additions for major construction costs for the Germantown Student Affairs and Science Building renovations and addition, increased funding for collegewide library renovations, continued construction funding for the Germantown Student Services Center, and stabilized annual funding for Level of Effort and Information Technology support projects.

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) Overview - Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)

Review: The EC Committee will review the more than $2.79 billion FY27-32 CIP for MCPS requested by the Board of Education. This level of funding represents an increase of more than $1 billion from the FY25-30 amended CIP of $1.76 billion. The County Executive’s recommended FY27-32 CIP for MCPS includes $2.14 billion, which represents an increase of $380 million from the FY25-30 amended CIP. The County Executive’s recommendation is $652.3 million less than the Board of Education’s proposal. The committee meeting will include a presentation from MCPS representatives to provide an overview of factors that impact the CIP, including enrollment, the ongoing boundary change processes, the facility condition index planning work and CIP prioritization criteria.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.