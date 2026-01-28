BitcoinTreasuries.net Integrates With Roxom to Enable Bitcoin Treasury Stock Buying

BitcoinTreasuries.net now enables Bitcoin treasury stock buying directly, powered by Roxom.

NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BitcoinTreasuries.net , the leading destination for real‑time corporate Bitcoin holdings and institutional adoption data, today announced a partnership with Roxom , a Bitcoin‑denominated capital markets platform.The integration will enable users to initiate orders on selected Bitcoin treasury stocks directly from BitcoinTreasuries.net via Roxom’s execution infrastructure.Roxom, the world’s first Bitcoin‑denominated securities and derivatives venue, is designed for investors and treasuries who want to trade and manage risk in Bitcoin terms rather than legacy fiat benchmarks. By connecting Roxom’s trading rails to BitcoinTreasuries.net’s discovery and analytics tools, the partnership creates a direct path from researching Bitcoin treasury companies to taking positions in those equities.What the Roxom Integration DeliversUnder the partnership, BitcoinTreasuries.net will introduce Roxom‑powered trading links alongside select U.S.‑listed Bitcoin treasury stocks:In‑page “Buy” access for treasury stocks: Users will see Roxom trade links next to supported Bitcoin treasury companies, allowing them to begin stock purchase workflows from the same interface where they monitor holdings, BTC‑per‑share metrics, and adoption trends.Bitcoin‑denominated execution environment: Orders initiated from BitcoinTreasuries.net are routed to a venue that prices and settles in Bitcoin, enabling investors to evaluate and express views on treasury stocks without leaving a Bitcoin‑native frame of reference.A bridge from data to action: Institutional and sophisticated users can move from screening and analysis to execution in a unified workflow, turning insights about corporate Bitcoin adoption into live positions.“Investors already use BitcoinTreasuries.net daily to decide which public Bitcoin companies they want to buy and trade,” said Pete Rizzo, President of BitcoinTreasuries.net. “By partnering with Roxom, we’re turning that research surface into a true on‑ramp, so users can begin the process of buying Bitcoin treasury stocks directly from where they track leading treasuries.”​“Over the last century, capital markets have consistently migrated toward the strongest base currency,” said Borja Martel Seward, CEO and Co‑Founder of Roxom. “Roxom is being built on the thesis Bitcoin will assume that role. Integrating with BitcoinTreasuries.net allows investors who follow corporate Bitcoin adoption to access a fully Bitcoin‑denominated market for those same treasury‑heavy equities through a single, professional interface.”As the integration rolls out, BitcoinTreasuries.net and Roxom plan to expand symbol coverage, add more Bitcoin treasury names, and publish guidance on how trading desks and corporate treasuries can incorporate Bitcoin‑denominated execution into their existing workflows.About BitcoinTreasuries.netReaching 40 million users a month, BitcoinTreasuries.net is the industry’s most‑referenced resource for corporate and institutional Bitcoin holdings, providing real‑time data, research, and tools that help investors, boards, and policymakers understand how Bitcoin is being adopted on balance sheets around the world. The platform’s suite includes holdings databases, market dashboards, and portfolio tools tailored to the digital asset treasury movement.About RoxomRoxom is a Bitcoin‑native capital markets platform building what it describes as the world’s first fully Bitcoin‑denominated exchange for equities, futures, and other financial instruments.Backed by leading investors, Roxom aims to make Bitcoin the primary unit of account for global capital markets by enabling investors to trade, price, and settle assets directly in BTC.Media Contact – BitcoinTreasuries.netpress@bitcointreasuries.netMedia Contact – Roxommartina@roxom.com

Roxom's integration with BitcoinTreasuries.net is now live.

