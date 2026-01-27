CIFAL Flanders launches new edition of the Sustainability Coordinator micro-credential

The programme begins with a course on the United Nations system and Sustainable Development, providing an overview of international frameworks relevant to sustainability governance. This is followed by modules addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across the dimensions of Planet, People, Prosperity, and Peace and Partnerships. Additional course components focus on circular entrepreneurship and sustainable innovation, as well as practical topics such as budgeting, EU sustainability reporting standards, change management, and strategic communication.

An integral part of the micro-credential is the Sustainability Coordinator Project, in which participants develop a sustainability strategy and an implementation plan for an organisation. This project allows participants to apply the concepts and tools introduced throughout the learning process in a practical setting.

The Sustainability Coordinator micro-credential is the first internationally oriented micro-credential in sustainability in Europe and the first within the U!REKA European University Alliance. It is complemented by a UNITAR training certificate. It is open to graduates holding a bachelor’s or master’s degree, as well as participants who have completed at least 60 ECTS credits.