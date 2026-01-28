EXCLUSIVE CLIP RELEASED AND TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR HOMECOMING: THE TOKYO SERIES, HITTING THE BIG SCREEN FEBRUARY 23–24

A Cinematic Journey Told Through the People and Passion that Fuel Professional Baseball in Japan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a country where devotion to the game is measured in generations, Homecoming: The Tokyo Series arrives as a cinematic tribute to baseball’s enduring spirit and global soul. Coming to theaters nationwide February 23 and 24 with tickets now on sale and an exclusive clip released today, the documentary event from BD4, Supper Club, Fathom Entertainment, and MLB Studios journeys through Japan to reveal how America’s national pastime became a cultural art form shaped by ritual, discipline, and an unbreakable bond between sport and identity.

Homecoming: The Tokyo Series celebrates the intersection of culture and global sport,

illuminating how the game unites beyond borders. Produced by Supper Club, the film explores how baseball mirrors Japan’s values of craft, discipline, and devotion, while revealing the emotion, pride, and artistry that define the country’s deep connection to the game. In a moment unlike any in modern baseball, Opening Day of the 2025 MLB World Tour also became a cultural homecoming as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki of the Dodgers joined Seiya Suzuki and Shōta Imanaga of the Cubs— uniting fans across Japan in a shared celebration of pride, legacy, and national identity.

Directed and produced by EMMY® Award-winning filmmaker Jason Sterman, the vérité-style documentary offers an intimate, ground-level portrait of the people who make baseball a living tradition: Little League players and coaches, superfans, master craftsmen, journalists, and families watching from home. Through these perspectives, the film reveals how Japan infused the game with its own values and rituals, shaping a form of devotion rooted in discipline, pride, and daily practice. As the Tokyo Series unfolds, these human stories build alongside the anticipation and emotion of the games themselves.

Tickets for the Homecoming: The Tokyo Series are now available at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change).

Producers for Homecoming: The Tokyo Series are Jason Sterman and Brian McGinn;

Executive Producers are Dan Silver, Nick Trotta, Jamie McBriety, and Sarah Regan.

ABOUT FATHOM ENTERTAINMENT

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of content to movie theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom Entertainment has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements across various genres and formats, including feature films, episodic content, documentaries, concerts, and live events. Fathom consistently ranks among the top 10 theatrical distributors in North America, and distributes content to cinemas worldwide. Fathom Entertainment is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal

Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

ABOUT MLB STUDIOS

MLB Studios creates original content inspired by the stories and personalities of baseball.

Its multi-platform slate spans film, television, audio and digital, drawing on MLB’s extensive media archive. Recent titles include the Emmy-winning The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox, The Turnaround, The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox, Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series, Once Upon a Time in Queens, Moneyball and 42.

ABOUT SUPPER CLUB

Supper Club is the independent production company founded by filmmakers Jason Sterman and Brian McGinn who are behind multiple award-winning films and series including Chef s Table, 13TH, Amanda Knox, Sketchbook and Wolfgang. They produced Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, as well as the official Stan Lee documentary for Marvel Studios. They recently released the Netflix documentary Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds and are currently in production on a documentary series with All-Pro athletes Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle following their ownership of an American rules football team in Mexico’s professional football league. On the scripted front, Sterman and McGinn have served as Co-Executive Producers on the acclaimed Emmy-winning

FX series The Bear.

ABOUT BD4

BD4 is the premium documentary label within Banijay Americas, dedicated to culturally resonant, audience-centered storytelling that bridges art, innovation and global impact. Under the leadership of Dan Silver, BD4 develops and produces original documentaries that redefine contemporary nonfiction, blending cinematic craft with cultural relevance.

Banijay Entertainment – Let’s Show the World

Launched in 2008, content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment is home to over 130 production companies across 21 territories and delivers over 17,000 hours of content each year across the globe. An innovative creative leader, in 2024, it launched 250+ new non-scripted titles, an average 110+ scripted titles, 80 shows on streaming platforms, and produced 33 formats in more than 3+ territories.

Imagining and delivering high-quality, multi-genre IP that was born locally and travels globally, the business offers the best stories told the best way, and represents some of the biggest global brands in the market including Survivor, Big Brother, Peaky Blinders, MasterChef, Let’s Play Ball, Rogue Heroes, Half Man, Mr Bean, Black Mirror, Falling, Football Island, and Shaolin Heroes among others.

Built on independence, creative freedom, collaborative entrepreneurialism, and commercial acumen, Banijay Entertainment and live events business, Banijay Live, operate under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Marco Bassetti. It is under his leadership the collective businesses have grown to reach €3.348m in revenues and €528m in EBITDA for 2024.

Homecoming: The Tokyo Series Exclusive Clip

