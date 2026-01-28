Announcing The Marcellus Power Connection Conference Coming October 2026 To Pittsburgh

At the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this fall, a first-of-a-kind conference organized by energy veterans will gather shale, power, and tech executives.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Power Connection is thrilled to announce the inaugural Marcellus Power Conference, a premier electron industry focused event October 21-22, 2026 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh, the epicenter of the Northeast shale plays and booming AI data center markets.

This new industry event builds upon the proven success of the organizer's annual Permian Power Conference, which drew over 600 senior executives in its inaugural edition last year. The Marcellus Power Conference will deliver the same high-impact forum tailored to senior business leaders that the organizers are known for in the Northeastern power market.

The October 2026 conference in Pittsburgh will gather decision makers from oil & gas, renewable energy, AI data center, cryptocurrency, distributed energy, grid and off-grid generation, energy storage, and equipment OEM firms under one roof to network, transact, and advance the region's power infrastructure.

Nicknamed "Data Center Alley," the Mid-Atlantic/Northeast region faces explosive AI-driven electricity demand amid a strained grid hampered by long interconnection queues, curtailment risks, and warnings of rolling blackouts. Power-hungry sectors (including hyperscalers, advanced manufacturing, critical infrastructure, and shale operations) are urgently shifting toward scalable behind-the-meter and off-grid solutions.

The Marcellus Shale, one of the world's most prolific natural gas basins, sits perfectly positioned next door with abundant reserves, extensive pipelines, mature infrastructure, and a skilled workforce. This setup is a generational opportunity for reliable, cost-effective on-site baseload power providers and new utility-scale plants to fuel the region's industrial surge and power the next wave of American innovation. Right now "time to power" is everything and the race is on.

Join us, your customers, and your peers October 21-22, 2026 in Pittsburgh to connect with the decision-makers shaping the Marcellus power stack of the future. The conference kicks off each day with trend-setting and industry defining main stage presentations. Then the agenda sessions and panels shift to secondary stages right inside a vibrant exhibit hall featuring targeted sessions, sponsor breakouts, large equipment displays, booths, networking lounges, food/beverage stations, and entertainment — all thoughtfully designed for cross-disciplinary collaboration and deep-dive discussions.

Secure your space in the exhibit hall today, and take your pick of the many included sponsor enhancement options to increase your brand's visibility at the event that everyone is going to be talking about this year. Visit https://the-power-connection.com/2026-marcellus-power-conference/ to register, explore sponsorship opportunities, and view the preliminary schedule outline. Speaker, topic, and sponsor news coming soon and will be added to the conference website as confirmed.

Sponsorships and early registrations are available for online checkout now. Do not miss this pivotal platform to learn, share, transact, and forge lasting partnerships with your Marcellus power peers. The time to build tomorrow's resilient power ecosystem in the Marcellus shale is here. Register or sponsor today and be part of the solution.

