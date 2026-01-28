Veteran Brothers Roofing Joins the Top Two Percent of Contractors with GAF Master Elite Status

Veteran Brothers Roofing, a veteran-owned Fort Worth contractor, earned GAF Master Elite status (top 2%), offering enhanced warranties for North Texas homes.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration has earned GAF Master Elite Contractor certification, positioning the veteran-owned company among the top 2% of roofing contractors in North America. The certification grants Fort Worth-area homeowners access to industry-leading warranty coverage and confirms the company's commitment to technical excellence in a region that experienced 878 major hail events statewide in 2024 alone.GAF Master Elite status represents the roofing industry's most rigorous contractor certification, requiring minimum seven-year operational history, A+ Better Business Bureau rating, ongoing factory training, and general liability coverage exceeding $1 million. The designation enables Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration to offer GAF's Golden Pledge Limited Warranty, providing up to 50 years of materials coverage and 25 years of workmanship protection on qualifying installations."Earning Master Elite certification validates our team's technical capabilities and positions us to better serve homeowners navigating North Texas storm damage," said Cameron Schronk, founder of Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration. "Fort Worth sits in one of the nation's most active hail zones. This certification ensures we're delivering installations that meet manufacturer specifications and providing warranty protection that extends far beyond industry standards."North Texas experienced particularly severe weather in 2024, with May storms alone causing over $2.3 billion in property damage across the region. Tarrant County, where Fort Worth is located, ranks second in Texas for severe hail days recorded since 2000, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data. The June 1, 2025 hailstorm produced stones measuring up to three inches in diameter, damaging thousands of residential and commercial roofs throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.The Master Elite certification process evaluates contractors across multiple dimensions beyond technical installation capability. GAF verifies financial stability through credit ratings, confirms proper licensing and insurance coverage, reviews customer satisfaction metrics, and requires participation in ongoing professional development. Contractors must maintain these standards annually to retain Master Elite status, ensuring continuous improvement and industry knowledge.Founded in 2021 as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Veteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration employs disabled veterans and applies military operational discipline to roofing projects. The company maintains a 5.0-star Google rating based on 71 reviews and holds A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau. Services include residential and commercial roof installation, emergency storm response, insurance restoration work, and specialized installations for metal, slate, and tile roofing systems.The Golden Pledge Limited Warranty available through Master Elite contractors provides comprehensive protection unavailable through standard manufacturer warranties or non-certified installers. Coverage includes material defects, workmanship failures, and system performance issues, with warranty transferability to subsequent property owners. This enhanced protection proves particularly valuable in hail-prone regions where roof damage claims frequently exceed insurance policy limits.Master Elite contractors undergo factory training on proper installation techniques for each GAF product line, including specialized systems for high-wind zones and impact-resistant materials designed for hail protection. Training covers critical details like proper fastener placement, ventilation requirements, flashing installation, and moisture management that determine long-term roof performance. These specifications must be followed precisely to maintain warranty coverage and ensure roofs withstand severe weather events.Property owners throughout Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, and Collin counties can access Master Elite services through Veteran Brothers' Fort Worth location. The company provides 24/7 emergency response for storm damage, free roof inspections, and insurance claims assistance. All installations include the company's 10-year workmanship warranty, exceeding the typical 1-5 year coverage offered by most roofing contractors.Texas experienced more major hail events than any other state in 2024, continuing a three-year trend of elevated storm activity across the region. Industry analysts note that homeowners in "Hail Alley" states face increased insurance premiums and stricter underwriting requirements, making proper installation and comprehensive warranty coverage increasingly critical for property value protection and insurability maintenance.About Veteran Brothers Roofing & RestorationVeteran Brothers Roofing & Restoration is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing residential and commercial roofing services throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Founded in 2021 by disabled veteran Cameron Schronk, the company specializes in roof installation, storm damage restoration, emergency repairs, and insurance claim assistance. As a GAF Master Elite Contractor with A+ BBB accreditation, Veteran Brothers offers enhanced warranty coverage and employs disabled veterans committed to delivering military-grade precision and customer service.

