Abstract Artist Monteque Pope-Le Beau Unveils 'Cosmic Star' as Latest Work in Circles of Enlightenment Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circles Of Enlightenment announces the release of "Cosmic Star," the latest artwork by founder and abstract artist Monteque Pope-Le Beau. The 11" x 15" pen and ink piece explores themes of universal connection and cultural diversity through intricate geometric design and symbolic meaning.

"The ‘Cosmic Star’ artwork symbolizes our bond with the universe and reminds us that we are made of stardust," Pope-Le Beau explained. "It reflects the rich tapestry of diverse cultures, peoples, and races that create the garden of the cosmos."

The piece carries deeply personal significance for the artist, serving as a reinterpretation of a symbol from Pope-Le Beau's childhood. "This piece also serves as a reinterpretation of the star that my mother used to draw on my notebooks and cherished items," they noted. "It was her way of assuring me that she was always by my side, through both challenging and joyful moments."

“Cosmic Star" exemplifies Pope-Le Beau's ongoing artistic philosophy, which they represented in their artistic brand Circles of Enlightenment. The concept emphasizes interconnectedness, utilizing the circle as a symbol of unity and the essence of existence. Through their artistry, Pope-Le Beau aims to uplift and inspire hope, positively impacting self-image and community well-being.

"I firmly believe that sharing art enriches lives, promotes societal progress, and offers economic benefits," Pope-Le Beau said. "Art has a profound influence on those who engage with it, recognizing its power to inspire change through creative expression."

Pope-Le Beau's artistic practice draws from personal experiences, including a lengthy struggle with illness that shaped their deep understanding of life and humanity. They find inspiration in physics and astronomy, viewing creativity as a way to explore the connections among people, nature, and the universe.

The artist's work has gained international recognition while also being the founder and CEO of Dreamweaverarts Organization, a cultural arts platform that attracts viewers globally across its network. The organization showcases artists and their creative expressions through its digital gallery, magazine, and literary review.

Monteque Pope-Le Beau's next solo art show "Cosmic Alchemy" will be held at the LGBTQ Center in San Francisco on Market Street from July 23 through September 30, 2026.

For more information about "Cosmic Star" or to view Monteque Pope-Le Beau's work, visit circlesofenlightenment.wordpress.com.

About Monteque Pope-Le Beau

Monteque Pope-Le Beau is an abstract expressionist artist, screenwriter, playwright, and founder of Dreamweaverarts Organization. Drawing inspiration from physics, astronomy, and a lifetime of global travel, Pope-Le Beau creates work that explores the interconnectedness of humanity, nature, and the cosmos.

After overcoming more than 26 years of serious illness, Pope-Le Beau discovered their artistic voice through the encouragement of their mother, M. Elizabeth Pope, an exceptional artist and medical professional. This journey through adversity shaped their commitment to using art as a catalyst for positive change and healing.

As a global citizen with experiences in Tuscany, Italy; Marseille, France; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Alberta, Canada, Pope-Le Beau brings a multicultural perspective to their work. They are dedicated to using art as a powerful tool for transformation and cultural advancement, viewing artistic expression as a means to inspire change and uplift communities.

Pope-Le Beau's work has been featured internationally through Dreamweaverarts Organization's multimedia platform, which includes a digital gallery, magazine, and literary review reaching audiences worldwide.

About Dreamweaverarts Organization

Dreamweaverarts Organization is an independent cultural arts nonprofit founded in 2008 to honor the vision of M. Elizabeth Pope in creating a supportive space for artists and their communities. The organization showcases artists and their creative expressions across all mediums while providing numerous benefits to local and global communities.

As a fiscally sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts service organization, Dreamweaverarts makes artistic expression accessible to everyone through its multimedia platform, which includes a digital gallery, magazine, and literary review. The organization's network attracts viewers globally.

Dreamweaverarts' mission centers on three core pillars: investing in the creative potential of the community, developing support for individual artists, and helping people and communities excel through the transformative power of the arts.

Future plans include establishing The Dreamweaver Artist Ranch, an environmentally sustainable space dedicated to encouraging and supporting the arts while providing programs for at-risk, underprivileged, and LGBTQ+ youth, as well as experienced citizens. The ranch will serve as an inspirational and spiritual place where artists can draw strength to create meaningful works that benefit their surrounding communities.

Dreamweaverarts operates as a fiscally sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts service organization. Contributions for the charitable purposes of Dreamweaverarts Organization must be made payable to Fractured Atlas and are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

For more information or to support Dreamweaverarts Organization, visit www.dreamweaverarts.org or donate at https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/dreamweaverarts-organization. Follow on Instagram @dreamweaverartsorg.

