Commissioner Amber Sellers appointed to National League of Cities University Communities Council

Lawrence City Commissioner Amber Sellers has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) University Communities Council. Commissioner Sellers was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities.

“Representing Lawrence on the University Communities Council ensures our community has a seat at the national table,” said Sellers. “The challenges and opportunities of a university community are unique, and this Council gives us the ability to shape solutions, share best practices, and bring resources home that directly strengthen our local economy and quality of life.”

As a member of NLC’s University Communities Council, Commissioner Sellers will encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to university communities similar to Lawrence. She will play a key role in the council’s efforts to share ideas and creative solutions to the unique challenges affecting university communities.

For more information on NLC’s member councils, visit nlc.org/member-councils.

