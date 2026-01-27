Timber harvest planned to improve wildlife habitat and forest health at Farragut Wildlife Management Area

Overall, the project will benefit wildlife, habitat, forest health and public safety.

Visitors traveling through the area or planning to visit Farragut WMA or Farragut State Park during the harvest should expect logging equipment and log trucks entering and leaving the harvest area. Portions of the Buggy Trail will be temporarily closed during operations to ensure public safety. Any trail closures will be clearly marked and coordinated with Idaho Parks and Recreation.

For your safety and the safety of workers, please stay clear of all active equipment and work areas during the harvest.

The Farragut WMA was originally a U.S. Navy base and was transferred to Idaho Fish and Game in 1950. Today, the 1,418-acre WMA and the adjacent 2,580-acre Farragut State Park are cooperatively managed by Fish and Game and Parks and Recreation to provide wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities for the public.

For questions or to learn more about the forest management harvest, please contact the Panhandle Regional Office at (208) 769-1414.

Follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.