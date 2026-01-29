NCRF Celebrates 27 Years of Securing $5 Billion in Scholarships and Grants for Students

Dr. Theresa Price, Founder of National College Resources Foundation Dr. Price engaging with enthusiastic students.

Helping over 700,000 students get into college and access viable workforce opportunities

Our goal is to create a future where every student has access to higher education and a pathway to success” — Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to closing educational and economic equity gaps, continues its2025–2026 College Expo Season with strong momentum. Building on a historic previous year –serving over 100,000 attendees across 20 Expos in 18 cities, helping students secure $152 million in scholarships and making college acceptance a reality for more than 50,000 students – this season is already delivering life-changing impact for thousands of students. NCRF also continues its year-round work providing mentoring, academic support, andworkforce development opportunities nationwide.“Every city we visit is an opportunity to change lives,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price. “Our goal is to create a future where every student has access to higher education and a pathway to success.”While NCRF is widely known for its marquee trademark events – the Black College Expo™, Latino College Expo™, and Students Think S.T.E.A.M. Expo, NCRF also impacts students in schools with holistic mentoring and academic support services, which has resulted in 100% graduation rates for participants in all high schools served. NCRF has (5) Programs:College Access: College and career planning; with 300+ Expos hosted nationwide students have received immediate acceptances, application fee waivers, and scholarship awards. NCRF has supported over 700,000 students in reaching college access.Internships & Careers/Workforce Development: One-on-one coaching, interactive workshops, career mentorship, and connections that support both high school and adult learners on their post-secondary journey.The Movement Enrichment Program (TMEP): A holistic intervention offering mentoring, tutoring, SAT/ACT prep, college & career planning, and athletics support – with a 100% graduation rate among Black student participants and over 95% overall.Students Think S.T.E.A.M.: Hands-on learning and exploration of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Agriculture, Aviation, Aerospace, and Math to engage students in STEAM careers.Student Athlete Program (SAP): Supports student athletes in pursuing athletic scholarships and advancing to collegiate competition.NCRF’s programs are proven gateways to success: exceeding $5 billion in scholarships and grants secured and ensuring 95% of scholarship winners graduate college.Now at the midpoint of the 2025–2026 Expo Season, NCRF has already brought its life-changing College Expos to over 30,000 attendees in New York, Houston, and other cities across the country, with 12 more Expos scheduled this spring in Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and additional communities nationwide.Support NCRF’s mission:Donate any amount today: https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org/Donate See NCRF in action:Watch our mission in motion: NCRF Overview VideoIf your media outlet features segments on nonprofit impact, stories of positive change, or community champions, NCRF welcomes the opportunity to be featured. For interviews, event information, or student success stories from your city, contact: Joan Scott –joan@ncrfoundation.org and Melanie Eke Washington – Melanie@ncrfoundation.org.

