With March Primaries Approaching, Leaders Urge Broader Awareness of How Elections Shape November Ballot

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just under five weeks until Texas’ March primary elections, civic leaders are urging organizations, employers and faith communities to share election information, noting that these elections determine which candidates appear on the November ballot.Free materials and a communications toolkit are available at www.marchmatters.org Early voting begins February 17. Voters can find official election dates, polling locations, and eligibility information through their county elections offices or the Texas Secretary of State.In the 2024 Texas primary elections, 3.2 million Texans cast ballots, according to official results from the Texas Secretary of State. Most registered Texas voters did not participate.“Primary elections are part of the formal process that determines who appears on the November ballot,” said Marjorie Clifton , March Matters co-founder and IGC Institute board member. “Communities regularly share important dates and public information, and primary election timing is part of that civic awareness.”Participation data from 2024 shows the primary electorate differs significantly from the broader population of registered voters.2024 Texas Primary Election Participation: Key FactsTexas population: 31 millionPrimary voters in 2024: 3.2 million TexansMost registered Texas voters did not participateVoters age 50 and older: 80% of the primary electorateVoters age 70 and older: 36% of the primary electorateVoters ages 30–49: 15–19% of the primary electorateVoters under age 30: 4% of the primary electorateData Sources: Texas Secretary of State; Ryan Data & Research.“Voters age 50 and older represent roughly one-third of Texans, but they cast 80 percent of ballots in the 2024 primaries,” said Merrill Davis , March Matters co-founder. “That shows there is significant opportunity for more Texans, especially younger voters, to participate and help shape which candidates advance to November.”Leaders say community institutions can play a practical role in closing that awareness gap.“Faith communities have always helped people stay informed about the practical parts of daily life,” said Bee Moorhead, Executive Director of Texas Impact. “Sharing basic details about when elections occur and how the process works is one more way congregations can support their members.”“Employers regularly communicate information that helps their teams plan their time and responsibilities,” said Deirdre Walsh, co-founder of IGC Institute and March Matters. “Providing clear reminders about key civic dates supports employees who want to stay informed.”“Nonprofit and community organizations connect people with information that affects their lives every day,” said Renee LaFair, March Matters co-founder. “Helping communities understand the election calendar is a straightforward extension of that work.”March Matters is working with partners across Texas to make civic information easy to access and share. Businesses, chambers, associations, faith communities and individuals can visit www.marchmatters.org to download the free, nonpartisan communications toolkit.###About March MattersMarch Matters (marchmatters.org) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit communications campaign designed to increase voter participation in Texas primary elections. Originally created in 2018, the effort has been rebuilt for 2026 to help employers, organizations and communities share trusted reminders about the importance of voting in the March primary. March Matters does not endorse candidates or take positions on issues.

