Chinese National Sentenced to Nearly 4 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Multimillion-Dollar Cryptocurrency Scam Targeting U.S. Victims

A Chinese national was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison for his role in laundering more than $36.9 million from victims in a digital asset investment conspiracy that was carried out from scam centers in Cambodia.

