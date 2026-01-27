Atlanta child molester sentenced for illegally possessing firearm while impersonating a police officer

Fredrick Crawford, a convicted child molester, robber, and stalker, has been sentenced to prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm at an Atlanta gas station where he was impersonating a police officer and threatening customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.