Tacoma man who persisted in drug trafficking despite being stopped with more than 25 pounds of meth sentenced to 66 months in prison

Seattle –A Tacoma man who continued to distribute large amounts of fentanyl pills even after being found with a large load of methamphetamine was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 66 months in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd. 

