Member of Makah Tribe sentenced to two years in prison for knife attack on intimate partner

Tacoma –A 20-year-old member of the Makah Tribe was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to two years in prison for assaulting an intimate partner with a knife, announced U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

