New York Society of Women Artists Welcomes Newly Elected Members

Seven artists join the Society’s historic roster through juried selection

We welcome these powerful and necessary voices to NYSWA, Their practices reflect both the urgency of our time and the depth of artistic tradition that the Society has championed for 100 years.” — Lori Horowitz, President, New York Society of Women Artists

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Society of Women Artists (NYSWA) announces the election of seven new artists through its highly selective juried process, which confers lifelong membership in the Society. Founded in 1925, NYSWA has a long history of advancing the work of women artists, and election reflects sustained artistic excellence and professional accomplishment. The newly elected members represent a range of contemporary practices including painting, sculpture, mixed media, printmaking, and digital installation, and address themes of identity, labor, migration, material transformation, community, and personal experience.

While NYSWA members—past and newly elected—are consistently exhibited in local, national, and international venues, the Society’s collective impact is most powerfully realized through its group exhibitions. One such all member exhibition opening on March 25, 2026, is Reflections on Progress – Courting Challenges, to be presented at the Charles P. Sifton Gallery, Eastern District of New York, Courthouse, in Brooklyn, NY, coinciding with Women’s History Month. The exhibition will engage issues extending beyond the art world and will be curated by The Honorable Judge Robert Levy.

About the Artists: Sandra Cavanagh, Sherry Davis, Elizabeth de Béthune, Carolyn Oberst, Han Qin, Janet Rutkowski, and Joanne Steinhardt.

Sandra Cavanagh is a figurative painter whose work draws on myth, history, and personal narrative to examine political violence, mortality, and transgenerational memory.

Sherry Davis is a mixed-media sculptor working with reclaimed materials to explore labor, sustainability, and resilience rooted in agricultural traditions.

Elizabeth de Béthune is a representational painter whose intimate portraits document everyday life and preserve LGBTQ community histories.

Carolyn Oberst works between figuration and abstraction, using oil paint on canvas and wood to create intuitive, layered narratives informed by contemporary life.

Han Qin is an interdisciplinary artist and educator whose print, digital, and public art projects examine migration, identity, and belonging.

Janet Rutkowski is a sculptor working with reclaimed steel to explore transformation, mythology, and metaphysical presence.

Joanne Steinhardt creates sculptural mixed-media works from discarded textiles and objects, addressing trauma, repair, and second chances.

