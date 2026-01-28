Based Trading Cards Brings Radical Transparency to the Collectible Card Industry Amid Market Boom

Based Trading Cards Based Trading Cards Alladan Flinn of Based Trading Cards

As transparency concerns rise in trading cards, Based Trading Cards sets a new standard with fully disclosed print runs and clear hit rates

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based Trading Cards, a California collectible card company blending art, education, finance, and economics, is placing scarcity and transparency at the forefront of the collectible card market. As the company prepares to launch their newest collection, it is reinforcing its core values: full disclosure of print runs, true artistry, and educational storytelling. Through limited releases and full production transparency, Based Trading Cards is reshaping the alternative trading card space and building confidence in the rarity and long term value of each card.

“We want to remind both current and future collectors that transparency and honesty around print numbers are too important to ignore,” said founder Alladan Flinn. “Our goal is to set a clear standard and lead by example, encouraging other brands to disclose their print runs so collectors can trust that their investments are built for the long term, not driven by short term speculation or unlimited print runs. Our focus is on protecting the industry and ensuring the collectible card space remains credible, sustainable, and worthy of true long term investment.”

The trading card industry has seen an uptick in criticism for unverified and seemingly endless releases. Since launching in 2022, BTC has prioritized transparency through fully disclosed hit lists, clear card checklists available online and in box inserts, while including above industry standard odds and truly finite print runs.

Designed as an ultra premium brand, BTC blends nostalgia with modern artistry and education, creating collectible assets meant to be collected or resold, while fueling a growing global community and strong secondary market demand. Each collection is produced with top industry printers using premium embellishments and advanced security measures, resulting in visually striking, gem quality cards eligible for PSA and CGC grading. BTC features original artwork from highly respected artists and has executed high profile collaborations with Bitcoin Magazine and direct partnerships with Michael Saylor, Adam Back, Alex Gladstein, Greg Foss, and Max Keiser. These collaborations have strengthened collector loyalty, driven revenue growth, and positioned Based Trading Cards alongside top tier brands in the collectible space within just a few years.

Riding the momentum from the success of Orange Pill In A Pack (OPP) Series 3: Warriors Vs. Villains, the brand is preparing for pre-orders of its next groundbreaking release, OPP Series 4: The Simulation. For the first time, a car—a $69K BTC-wrapped Dodge Challenger Scat Pack, will be included in a trading card pack, with the best odds in the industry at 1:420. Based Trading Cards continues to combine art, storytelling, and education into collectible assets built for long-term value and collector excitement. Learn more by visiting www.basedtradingcards.com and www.instagram.com/basedcollectibles

