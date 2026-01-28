Tickets On Sale Now for the 2nd Annual Women in Hospitality Leadership Conference, April 19 & 20

Hosted at Wynn Las Vegas, the premiere event offers 2-days of innovative programming for women through every career level

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women's Hospitality Initiative (WHI), WomenUp, and Rebels EmpowHer have joined forces for the second annual Women in Hospitality Leadership Conference, returning April 19 and 20, 2026, at Wynn Las Vegas. The two-day event will bring together women at every career level through engaging keynotes, panels, workshops, networking, and mentorship opportunities. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.whleadershipconf.com/tickets. A standout from last year’s inaugural conference, the OpenTable-presented Celebrity Chef Panel makes its highly anticipated return this year. The dynamic, conversation-driven panel will feature renowned celebrity chefs Dominique Crenn, Lorena Garcia, Angie Mar, Brooke Williamson and Antonia Lafoso.Additional programming highlights include insight-packed keynotes and engaging discussions with some of Las Vegas’s most influential female leaders, including Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders and former Chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board; Jan Jones Blackhurst, Founder of WomenUp, chief executive in residence at UNLV’s International Gaming Institute, a Caesars Entertainment board member and first female mayor of Las Vegas; Elizabeth Blau, Co-Founder of the Women’s Hospitality Initiative and CEO, Blau & Associates and Diana Bennett, Founder of Rebels EmpowHer and CEO, Paragon Gaming.Sarah Blaskovich, Senior Food Reporter at The Dallas Morning News, will serve as the emcee for the full conference. Attendees can expect a comprehensive slate of activations, including WHI’s signature Mentoring Circles, Breakout Sessions, and Skill Lab Workshops. All conference activations are designed to inspire, challenge and empower - allowing attendees to choose focused topics aligned with their career stage - ranging from student and early-career attendees to mid-career, emerging leaders and executives.The program will also showcase a fireside chat featuring Sepideh Eivazi, founder and CEO of Dawn of the Earth, and Teri Weinberg, founder and CEO of Type A Group. As respected leaders known for shaping brand strategy, creative storytelling and impactful partnerships across the culinary and hospitality industries, the two will share insights and perspectives.Closing conference remarks will be delivered by Dr. Patti Fletcher, author of Disrupters, a solution-oriented book focused on helping women achieve career success by breaking traditional corporate rules.The complete conference schedule of events can be found at https://www.whleadershipconf.com/schedule Sip & Savor Grand Tasting, an evening featuring gourmet food from local women-led restaurants, specialty cocktails, fine wine, art and entertainment, will serve as the grand finale of the conference, hosted at the UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality. The celebration will offer unlimited food and beverage from Las Vegas’ most talented female chefs, mixologists and winemakers. Proceeds from this event will benefit WHI, Rebel’s EmpowHER, and WomenUp, continuing each organization’s mission to support women in the advancement of their careers. Tickets for the Sip & Savor Grand Tasting may be purchased separately, available for men and women, or included in a conference attendee package option. See Sip & Savor Grand Tasting participants and purchase tickets here.For more information and real time announcements on the conference ticket sales, speakers, agenda and more, please sign up for the newsletter and follow @womenshospitalityinitiative on Instagram and visit https://www.whleadershipconf.com/ Media ContactCarma ConnectedWHI@carmaconnected.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.