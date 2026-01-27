Arva Launches Audit-Ready 45Z Infrastructure to Help Biofuel Producers Maximize Credit Value

Pictured: Heintz Farms Partner, Arva Channel Partner

Arva launches audit-ready 45Z infrastructure, delivering turnkey CI scoring, verified low-carbon feedstocks, and field-to-facility traceability.

45Z is a meaningful opportunity for both biofuel producers and growers, particularly in a period of compressed margins” — Ryan Pearcy, Managing Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arva today announced the expansion of its biofuels offering to support biofuel producers as they operationalize the 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit. As fuel value becomes more directly tied to feedstock Carbon Intensity (CI), producers face growing pressure to source sufficient volumes of low-CI feedstocks while ensuring CI claims are defensible under audit. Arva delivers the digital infrastructure, primary grower data, and compliance expertise required to maximize 45Z value while reducing audit risk.Biofuel producers gain turnkey 45Z administration tailored to their operations, including direct coordination with the accounting company of record on feedstock submissions. Arva delivers audit-ready CI scoring using GREET-based modeling that it validates and certifies for compliance, reducing audit risk. The platform provides digital traceability from field to facility to prevent double-counting and ensure credit integrity, alongside live supply mapping of low-CI feedstocks to support procurement, contracting, and operational planning across a producer’s supply shed.Whether a single refiner or a multi-site operation, Arva enables feedstock scoring and validation at scale through a network of more than 850 channel partner locations across North America, capturing primary grower data directly from the field. Growers receive CI scoring at no cost, allowing them to evaluate baselines and enroll acres in Arva’s CI program, efficiently while retaining full ownership and control of their agronomic data. This model accelerates participation without disrupting existing grain flows or grower relationships.“45Z is a meaningful opportunity for both biofuel producers and growers, particularly in a period of compressed margins,” said Ryan Pearcy, Managing Director at Arva. “By connecting verified, field-level data to audit-defensible CI outcomes at the plant, we help the value of low-carbon practices be captured and protected.”The platform incorporates all currently recognized feedstock models and is built to adapt quickly as final 45Z guidance evolves. Arva’s Digital ID’ing of Grain (DIG) capability tracks bushels through the supply chain, preventing double-counting and maintaining compliance with IRS requirements. These tools are informed by Arva’s extensive Scope 3 experience in tracking grain across complex supply sheds throughout North America.The biofuels expansion builds on Arva’s proven digital infrastructure for agricultural supply chains, already supporting enterprise customers across food, energy, and finance with secure, transparent, and auditable data systems.Learn more about Arva at www.arva.com

