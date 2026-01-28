Akua Mind Body Recognized as 2026 Evernorth Behavioral Health Center of Excellence 100% trained, 100% motivated Piyush Saluja, Chief Clinical Officer at Akua Mind Body

Akua Mind Body receives 2026 Evernorth Behavioral Health Center of Excellence designation for adult mental health outpatient and substance use inpatient care.

Being named a Center of Excellence affirms our commitment to evidence-based care, strong clinical governance, and maintaining standards that support patient safety and recovery.” — Piyush Saluja, Chief Clinical Officer, Akua Mind Body

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akua Mind Body, a provider of integrated behavioral healthcare services, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2026 Evernorth Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (COE) for Adult Mental Health at the Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Substance Use Inpatient levels of care.

The designation is awarded by Evernorth Behavioral Health, part of Evernorth Health Services, following a comprehensive evaluation of clinical quality, continuity of care, patient outcomes, and cost efficiency. The 2026 recognition reflects an expansion of Evernorth’s Center of Excellence program to include PHP and IOP services, identifying providers that consistently deliver structured outpatient mental health treatment aligned with national clinical standards.

This recognition reflects Akua Mind Body’s emphasis on consistent clinical standards, staff training, and accountability. Akua’s approach centers on teams that are “100% trained, 100% motivated,” ensuring care is delivered consistently by trained teams accountable for outcomes across every stage of treatment.

Key performance areas evaluated for the 2026 designation included:

● Timely outpatient follow-up after discharge

● Continuity of care without unnecessary escalation to higher levels of treatment

● Low readmission rates following program completion

● Reduced behavioral health-related emergency department utilization

● Demonstrated program capacity and consistency

● Cost efficiency aligned with regional standards

“This designation reflects the strength of our clinical governance, quality oversight, and accountability structures across levels of care,” said Piyush Saluja, Chief Clinical Officer at Akua Mind Body. “Our focus is on delivering care that is clinically appropriate, well-coordinated, and outcomes-driven. Recognition as an Evernorth Behavioral Health Center of Excellence affirms our commitment to evidence-based practice, continuity of care, and maintaining standards that support both patient safety and long-term recovery.”

Akua Mind Body delivers behavioral health services aligned with its designated levels of care: Mental Health Outpatient (PHP/IOP) and Substance Use Inpatient, serving adults with mental health and co-occurring conditions. Akua’s clinical philosophy follows an East-meets-West approach, integrating evidence-based Western psychiatric and therapeutic practices with Eastern principles that emphasize mindfulness, balance, and whole-person care.

In parallel with its clinical services, Akua continues to invest in infrastructure that enhances care coordination and patient engagement. This includes the development of a forthcoming digital platform, the Akua Telehealth Platform, designed to streamline communication, support continuity, and strengthen connection across the treatment journey.

Center of Excellence designations are reviewed annually and are displayed in Evernorth’s provider directory, helping individuals, families, and referring partners identify providers recognized for quality and value-based care.

About Akua Mind Body

Akua Mind Body is a California-based behavioral healthcare provider delivering evidence-based mental health and substance use treatment. Through a network of treatment centers and multidisciplinary clinical teams, Akua provides structured, individualized services designed to support clinical stability and continuity of care.

To learn more, visit www.akuamindbody.com

About Evernorth Behavioral Health

Evernorth Behavioral Health is part of Evernorth Health Services and partners with a national network of behavioral health providers to improve access, quality, and outcomes through clinically informed, value-based care models. Evernorth works to advance consistent standards of care and meaningful outcomes across behavioral health services nationwide.

To learn more, visit: www.evernorth.com

