Currency Associations Join Forces, For a Strengthened, Unified Voice for Cash

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - The International Mint Industry Association (IMIA) and The International Currency Association ICA ) have joined forces.- The move will boost cash advocacy and will cement the Global Currency Forum as the premier event for the currency community.- ICA is where the leaders and innovators of the world’s cash come together.The International Currency Association (ICA) and the International Mint Industry Association (IMIA) announced today that they decided to merge their activities. This means that all IMIA members are joining the ICA, bringing the global currency industry closer together and creating a united voice for cash, banknotes and coins.The move will position the upcoming Global Currency Forum (GCF) as the primary global meeting place for the currency industry, taking place on 27-30 April 2026 in Antalya, Türkiye.The integration will add 11 national Mints and industry suppliers to the ICA community, reinforcing the Association’s ability to advocate for cash as an essential part of resilient, inclusive payment systems worldwide. IMIA members will be immediately integrated into ICA activities, including advocacy for cash, work on sustainability and the Global Currency Forum.Following an extraordinary ICA Annual General Meeting, the members also approved new Board representation: the CEOs of the Austrian, French and Spanish mints, alongside a representative of the mint industry and two additional Board members from Crane and Koenig & Bauer, are joining the ICA Board of Directors, alongside the current eight Board members.“IMIA members are excited to join forces with ICA members to help shape a comprehensive, industry-wide agenda for banknotes and coins,” said IMIA President Gerhard Starsich. “Mints play a unique role at the intersection of industry and government. By combining our strengths with ICA, we will better contribute to promoting the future of cash and interact with policymakers, central bankers and the general public. This decision was taken with full backing of all IMIA members.”For the ICA, the step represents a strategic evolution that broadens its base across the currency landscape. “Welcoming IMIA members is a sign of confidence in our Association and in the future of cash,” said Etienne Couëlle, ICA Board Chair. “Together, we are strengthening our collective voice, deepening our expertise and ensuring that the currency industry speaks with greater unity, clarity and impact on the global stage. I am very pleased that this move comes with the strong support of ICA members.”Frane Maroević, ICA Director General, said “This is a member-driven step to unify the industry and enhance the value ICA delivers.” A larger, more diverse membership, now including the mint community, will broaden our reach with decision makers and reinforce cash as a vital component of stable, accessible payment ecosystems worldwide, while further consolidating the GCF as the leading currency industry forum bringing together central banks, state printing works, mints and the entire industry supply chain.”The International Currency Association (ICA) is the global industry body representing the currency sector. It brings together major suppliers and experts in all aspects of currency design, production, and distribution from around the world. It also organizes the Global Currency Forum on alternate years, the next edition taking place from April 27 to 30, 2026 in Antalya, Türkiye. The ICA is dedicated to promoting integrity, security, and continuing role of cash in society. For more information, visit our website: www.currencyassociation.org or email us on: secretariat (at) currencyassociation.org

