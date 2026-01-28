Doing Business with FSA: Strategies for 2026 Success and Dispute Resolution – Presenting at World Ag Expo

CDR Founders Speaking at the American Beekeeping Federation 2026 Event

Kim and David Lott of CDR will share FSA tips at World Ag Expo, helping producers fix errors and secure disaster aid for 2026.

LAKE PLACID, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim and David Lott, founders of Crop Disaster Recovery (CDR), will be featured speakers at World Ag Expo, presenting “Doing Business with FSA: Strategies for 2026 Success and Dispute Resolution” on Tuesday, February 10, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.

The session will focus on how producers can better navigate the Farm Service Agency (FSA) system, avoid costly mistakes, and recover money lost to misapplied rules, administrative errors, and improperly denied claims.

CDR is a national firm specializing in correcting, recovering, and enforcing USDA and FSA payments for producers across the country. Each year, billions of dollars in disaster assistance and farm program benefits go underpaid or unclaimed due to complexity within the system.

“Most producers just wait to see if the system gets it right. It often doesn’t.” said David Lott. “Our job is to make sure farmers receive accurate disaster payments and sleep well at night.”

“At World Ag Expo, we want to give producers practical tools to protect their operations and their income,” added Kim Lott.

The Lotts will cover common FSA errors, filing with accuracy and integrity, hidden appeal rights, and real-world strategies producers can use to safeguard their disaster payments going into 2026.

About CDR: Crop Disaster Recovery is a national firm offering FSA/USDA disaster aid representation to farmers, specializing in application preparation, corrections, audits, improper denials, and federal appeals.

