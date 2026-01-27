DHS Launches Investigation into American Citizen Who Attempted to Purchase Firearm to “Kill ICE Agents”

Radical rhetoric by sanctuary politicians leads to an unprecedented 1,300% increase in assaults against ICE officers and a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced an investigation into a female U.S. citizen who attempted to purchase a firearm on two separate occasions and stated she wanted to “buy a gun to protect herself from ICE Agents, and also to kill ICE Agents.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the New York State Police (NYSP) are investigating the purchase attempts which occurred in Kenmore, New York.

“Every day there are more assaults, more vehicle-ramming attacks, more attempts to kill our officers. Now, we have an American citizen purchasing a gun with the intent to KILL our officers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE and CBP are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s message is clear: you will not stop or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The public can report doxing and harassment against ICE officers by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or by completing ICE’s online tip form.

