DHS Highlights More Worst of the Worst Including Sexual Predators, Domestic Abusers, Perpetrators of Fraud, Robbers, and Violent Assailants Arrested Over the Weekend in Minnesota

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested in Minnesota on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, including convicted sexual predators, domestic abusers, perpetrators of fraud, robbers, and violent assailants.

“We are in Minneapolis to protect Minnesotans from criminal illegal aliens and get these criminals out of their neighborhoods,” said a DHS spokesperson. “Our recent arrests on Friday and over the weekend included sexual predators, domestic abusers, perpetrators of fraud, robbers, and violent assailants. Instead of thanking our law enforcement, sanctuary politicians have repeatedly villainized and dehumanized our law enforcement—even comparing them to the Nazi Gestapo. Despite these smears, our law enforcement continue to risk their lives in the face of unprecedented violence and threats against them to get criminal illegal aliens off the streets.”

Criminal illegal aliens arrested during Operation Metro Surge on January 23-25 include:

Chue Moua, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of use computer to facilitate child sex crimes.

Son Ngoc Tran, a criminal alien from Vietnam convicted of criminal sexual conduct, felony burglary, and driving while impaired.

Manuel Neptali Alvarado-Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted of endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with a motor vehicle, and criminal trespass.

Bandia Solano, a criminal illegal alien from Guinea convicted of domestic assault, possession of drugs, theft, providing false name and birthdate to a peace officer, financial transaction card fraud, driving while intoxicated, and possession of shoplifting gear.

Esdras Aaron Rodriguez-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, arrested and charged with domestic assault—intentional inflict/attempt to inflict bodily harm on another.

At Xayasounethone, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of assault.

Ramon Cuellar-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of assault, driving under the influence, and fraud.

Ever Evelio Ramos-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of assault and public order crimes.

Jessica Magali Sautunce-Sillo, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador arrested for domestic assault.

Juan Antonio Pena-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity and alien in possession of a firearm.

Victor Manuel Carranza, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of larceny and identity theft and was arrested and charged with driving under the influence; charges are pending.

Houa Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of larceny, fraud/forgery of checks, vehicle theft, and drug possession (amphetamine).

Andrey Kimchuk, a criminal illegal alien from Ukraine convicted of first-degree robbery.

Andrey Kimchuk, a criminal illegal alien from Ukraine convicted of first-degree robbery.

Calixto Jarquin-Pena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of driving under the influence, aggravated burglary, and criminal trespass.

Joel Geronimo-Sampayo, a 36-year-old citizen of Mexico. Geronimo’s criminal history includes an arrest for identity theft.

# # #