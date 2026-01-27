Submit Release
Commissioner Miller Blasts City of Austin for Honoring Islamic Terror Group

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

"Austin's proclamation of January 22 as “CAIR-Austin Day” is an outrageous disgrace and a blatant surrender to radical ideology that's hijacked city hall. This is pure political theater, shoving left-wing activists ahead of hard-working Texas families.

CAIR isn't some harmless community group. Governor Abbott and AG Paxton have branded it a foreign terrorist organization under Texas law, citing ironclad ties that endanger America and our allies.

There's no neutral charity here. CAIR is a militant political machine that has spent years demonizing cops, sabotaging institutions, and fueling culture wars under "advocacy" cover. Austin's radical leftists know this full well, and honored them anyway.

This red-carpet rollout screams: yell loud enough, toe the far-left line, and city hall bows. Texans demand judgment, not virtue-signaling stunts. Austin flunks spectacularly.

The rest of Texas, wake up! While families fight for safety, schools, and services, Austin chases woke applause. It's shameful and dangerous — end it now."

