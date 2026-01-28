Heart and Vascular Center of Arizona Opens New Tempe Clinic, Anchored by Cardiologist Dr. Cristina Pecci

Dr. Cristina Pecci, DO, FACC, board-certified cardiologist, will begin seeing patients at Heart and Vascular Center of Arizona’s new Tempe clinic on February 2, 2026.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heart and Vascular Center of Arizona (HVCA) announced the opening of its new Tempe clinic, marking the organization’s third location and a significant expansion of cardiology access in the East Valley. The new Tempe location will be anchored by Dr. Cristina Pecci , a board-certified cardiologist who begins seeing patients on February 2, 2026.The opening of the Tempe clinic reflects Heart and Vascular Center of Arizona’s continued response to growing demand for accessible cardiovascular care. For many Tempe-area residents, specialty cardiology services have historically required travel outside the immediate community. With the addition of this location, patients now have local access to comprehensive cardiology care delivered through a convenient, community-based cardiology clinic in Tempe.Dr. Pecci joins Heart and Vascular Center of Arizona with a reputation for compassionate, patient-centered care, clear communication, and a thoughtful clinical approach that prioritizes helping patients feel heard and supported. Her arrival is especially notable in a specialty where women remain underrepresented. According to the American College of Cardiology, women make up a small minority of practicing cardiologists nationwide, despite cardiovascular disease being the leading cause of death for women.“Opening our Tempe clinic is a meaningful milestone for Heart and Vascular Center of Arizona,” said Marc Toth, CEO of HVCA. “This community needs greater access to cardiology services, and we are proud to meet that need while welcoming Dr. Pecci. Her expertise and patient-focused approach align closely with our mission to deliver high-quality, accessible heart care.”Dr. Pecci completed her medical training at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center and went on to complete fellowship training at Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and the University of Arizona College of Medicine–Phoenix. She is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease and is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. Her clinical interests include cardiovascular disease management, advanced cardiac imaging, preventive cardiology, and care informed by gender-specific patterns of heart disease.“Heart health can be complex and overwhelming for many patients,” said Dr. Pecci. “My priority is to listen carefully, explain findings clearly, and help patients feel informed and confident in the decisions they make about their care.”The new Tempe clinic offers on-site cardiovascular diagnostics, including echocardiography and exercise treadmill stress testing, along with comprehensive cardiology evaluations and preventive care. When advanced imaging is required, patients benefit from coordinated access to Heart and Vascular Center of Arizona’s full diagnostic capabilities, including cardiac PET imaging available at the organization’s 7th Street clinic. Dr. Pecci will see patients at both the Tempe and 7th Street locations, supporting continuity of care across the practice.Who benefits most from the new Tempe location:• Tempe-area residents seeking convenient access to cardiology care• Adults with cardiovascular risk factors or heart-related symptoms• Women looking for care informed by gender-specific cardiac presentation• Patients who value clear communication and shared decision-makingAbout Heart and Vascular Center of ArizonaHeart and Vascular Center of Arizona provides evidence-based, compassionate cardiovascular care across the Phoenix metropolitan area. With seven providers and locations on 7th Street, Thomas and 90th Avenue, and now Tempe, HVCA is committed to expanding access to high-quality heart care and supporting patients at every stage of their cardiovascular health.Media-friendly call to action:Appointments at the new Tempe location are now available. Patients and referring providers may schedule by phone or through the Heart and Vascular Center of Arizona website Fact box (for editors):• Organization: Heart and Vascular Center of Arizona• New location: Tempe, Arizona• Total locations: Three• Featured physician: Dr. Cristina Pecci, DO, FACC• Specialty: Cardiology• Board certification: Cardiovascular Disease• On-site diagnostics in Tempe: Echocardiography, treadmill stress testing• Advanced imaging access: Cardiac PET imaging at 7th Street clinic• Accepting new patients: Yes• Start date: February 2, 2026Media contact:Heather DillonMarketing & Practice Liaison Lead602-882-9294hdillon@heartaz.com

