Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Recognizes Winners of Fifth Annual Labor Award

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, presented the fifth annual Labor Award during a ceremony held as part of the third Global Labor Market Conference. The event was attended by senior government officials and private sector leaders.The Minister emphasized that the Labor Award reflects the Kingdom's leadership vision to strengthen the labor sector, enhance its competitiveness, empower national talent, and improve workplace quality. "Excellence in the labor market is no longer a regulatory option. It has become a strategic imperative embraced by organizations that recognize their developmental role," the Minister stated.The fifth edition witnessed unprecedented participation, with more than 216,000 establishments competing for 37 awards across five key tracks: Localization, Work Environment, Occupational Safety and Health, Skills and Training, and Chief Executive Officer. These tracks mirror the priorities of Saudi Arabia's labor market and align with the economic transformations outlined in Vision 2030.His Excellency described the award as a comprehensive incentive mechanism for the private sector, designed to advance quality localization rates, enhance work environments, invest in skills development, and build executive leadership capable of driving institutional change. He reaffirmed that the private sector remains the primary partner in economic development and the creation of quality employment opportunities.The Minister highlighted the unique transformations achieved in Saudi Arabia's labor market in recent years. Saudi participation in the private sector has risen to 53%, representing approximately 2.5 million employees. Women's workforce participation has reached 34.5%, compared to 23% in 2020, reflecting significant progress in economic inclusion.His Excellency also noted the expansion of skills development programs and human capital initiatives, including the launch of the National Training Campaign (Waad) and the activation of sectoral skills councils, which better align educational outcomes with labor market needs. The Ministry has further adapted to modern work patterns, including flexible work, freelancing, and remote work, contributing to more sustainable employment opportunities, greater market stability, and enhanced productivity.In closing, the Minister commended the award-winning establishments for their commitment to job quality, skills development, and workplace excellence. "These organizations represent the competitive, talent-attracting labor market we aspire to build," he said. His Excellency extended his gratitude to all participating entities and organizing teams, congratulated the winners, and expressed his best wishes for their continued contributions toward achieving Vision 2030 objectives.

