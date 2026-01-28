City of Fargo, ND Selects Catalis to Modernize Appraisals

Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government.

First Enterprise CAMA Client in North Dakota Expands Catalis to 22 States

Fargo’s selection of Catalis Enterprise CAMA reinforces the strength of our flexible, integrated platform as we expand into new states.” — Steve Ashbacher, EVP of Catalis Tax & CAMA

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis , a leader in government technology solutions, announced that the City of Fargo, ND, has selected Catalis Enterprise CAMA as its new computer-assisted mass appraisal (CAMA) platform. The selection represents a major step in the City’s efforts to modernize its property appraisal operations and establish a scalable foundation for future assessment needs.This award marks the first selection of Catalis Enterprise CAMA in North Dakota and expands the solution’s statewide footprint to 22 states. Fargo’s decision also represents the third new state entered by Catalis Enterprise CAMA in the past three years, reflecting continued momentum and adoption of the platform nationwide.Catalis Enterprise CAMA is a modern cloud-based platform designed to address today’s complex valuation and reporting requirements. The City of Fargo selected the solution based on its valuation flexibility, true multi-year database architecture, robust report-building capabilities, and ability to integrate seamlessly with third-party vendors across the assessment industry.“Fargo was seeking a modern appraisal platform that could support advanced valuation methodologies, long-term data integrity, and integration flexibility,” said Michael Splonskowski, City Assessor for Fargo, North Dakota. “Catalis Enterprise CAMA stood out for its ability to meet our current requirements while providing the flexibility to support future growth and effectively serve the city and its residents.”“Fargo’s selection of Catalis Enterprise CAMA is an important milestone as we continue expanding into new states,” said Steve Ashbacher, Executive Vice President of Catalis Tax & CAMA. “Their decision reinforces the strength of our platform, particularly its valuation flexibility, multi-year database design, and open integration capabilities. We look forward to partnering with the City of Fargo as they move forward with implementation.”Catalis will support the City of Fargo through implementation planning, ongoing collaboration, and a long-term strategic partnership designed to evolve alongside the city’s future assessment needs.

