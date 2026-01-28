FamFinder Launches Comprehensive New Tool to Simplify Creating Family Trees and Artifacts

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telling the story of who you are and where you came from is a goal that can feel out of reach, with family trees that never feel complete and missing information about ancestors. FamFinder is a modern, fast alternative to overwhelming legacy platforms that eliminates these issues.One name is all it takes for users to search census records, obituaries, birth, death and marriage indexes to add both living and deceased family members to a family tree.“FamFinder is built to make family discovery more accessible,” Olivia Asiala, Director of Product Management at FamFinder said. “Most people can come in, find an ancestor, build a starter tree quickly, and then go deeper using powerful record search, including records and contact information for living relatives. As we grow, we’re focused on giving people more ways to guide their research without needing to be a genealogy expert, and more ways to tell and share family stories than just a tree.Users can work together with family members with a collaborative family tree feature to lessen the load of tracing their ancestry. This allows relatives to share discoveries securely and, at the same time, pass knowledge along so the learning doesn’t end with just one person.Anyone can create their family tree with FamFinder, as it’s user-friendly and requires no experience. It’s designed so that everyone can have a chance to delve into their history, and our friendly support team is here to guide you through every step.To get started, try out a $1 7-day trial to get access to all search results, or opt for a premium 7-day trial at $5 to gain access to all search results and also download PDFs of your research. After the trial, the standard monthly rate is $29.99 plus applicable sales tax.Visit FamFinder.com to stay up to date with new features that are coming soon, such as creating audio narratives, pictures driven by AI technology to visualize relatives and even maps of the locations where family members lived. DNA integration is also coming soon, which will allow related users to connect to one another and add even more detail to their family trees.About FamFinderFamFinder aims to enrich the genealogy experience by modernizing family history and tree building through expertise in data and innovation. Our goal is to welcome newcomers to the genealogy space with an intuitive experience, while also delighting experienced genealogists with practical, forward-thinking tools to document their family’s history in a meaningful way.

