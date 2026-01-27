Feds approve New Mexico’s $382M broadband plan – Landmark initiative will enable high-speed connectivity statewide 

SANTA FE – The federal government today approved New Mexico’s landmark $382 million broadband infrastructure proposal, unlocking funding to connect more than 42,500 unserved and underserved locations statewide.

The New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE) will award 31 grants through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program – the state’s largest broadband funding initiative. The BEAD program was created when President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law in 2021.

“My administration has been working diligently to secure this federal funding, and this milestone is a major step toward delivering broadband to every home and business in New Mexico,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “Broadband is critical infrastructure that provides New Mexico families with access to education, healthcare, job opportunities and important online services.”

OBAE reviewed 90 applications and approved projects for 17 entities across 32 of 33 counties. Currently, 90% of New Mexico has high-speed internet access. With existing state and federal projects, that figure will reach 94% by the end of 2026. The BEAD approval secures funding to reach 100%.

The Navajo Nation will receive $111 million – the largest single OBAE-supported project.

“Our BEAD program will provide fundamental broadband services to rural and Tribal communities that have waited far too long,” said Jeff Lopez, OBAE director.

Grant recipients include nine internet service providers and satellite companies, five cooperatives, and three Tribal communities. Five members of the New Mexico Exchange Carrier Group also received awards, as did several rural electric and telephone cooperatives. The infrastructure mix reflects the state’s tech-neutral approach: 43% fixed wireless, 42% fiber, and 15% low Earth orbit satellite. OBAE’s competitive bidding process drove costs down to an average $8,972 per location. Construction can begin once OBAE executes contracts with each recipient.

The State intends to direct the remaining BEAD funds from New Mexico’s $675 million allocation to support connectivity for community anchor institutions, 5G tower deployments and middle mile infrastructure. However, the remaining $293 million of BEAD funding is not yet available due to pending guidance from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

