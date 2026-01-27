InSkin Laser Aesthetics Hosts 'Galentine’s Glow' Event in Oakbrook Terrace
InSkin Laser Aesthetics invites guests to its Galentine’s Glow Event on Thursday, February 5, featuring event-only exclusives, live treatment demonstrations, refreshments, goodie bags, and a raffle at its Oakbrook Terrace location.
The welcoming front desk at InSkin Laser Aesthetics is dressed with festive Galentine’s décor, setting the tone for the clinic’s upcoming Galentine’s Glow Event in Oakbrook Terrace.
A licensed provider at InSkin Laser Aesthetics performs a Hydrafacial treatment, highlighting the practice’s commitment to expert care and advanced aesthetic technology.
A licensed provider at InSkin Laser Aesthetics performs a radiofrequency facial treatment using the Candela Matrix device, highlighting the practice’s commitment to advanced aesthetic technology.
Designed as a festive, glow-forward social event, the Galentine’s Glow Event will feature event-only specials, live demonstrations of radiofrequency treatments using the advanced Candela Matrix device, food and drinks, goodie bags, and a raffle, creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere for guests to explore aesthetic services while enjoying an evening out with friends.
“Our Galentine’s Glow Event is all about bringing people together in a relaxed, celebratory setting,” said Melissa Fowler from InSkin Laser Aesthetics. “It’s the perfect opportunity to connect, learn more about our services, and enjoy exclusive offerings available only during the event.”
Guests are encouraged to bring a friend and enjoy the experience together. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is recommended.
Event Details:
What: Galentine’s Glow Event
When: Thursday, February 5 | 4:00–7:00 PM
Where: InSkin Laser Aesthetics
1S376 Summit Ave D, Suite 4A
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
RSVP: Guests should RSVP by February 4 to secure their spot.
Registration is available online at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galentines-glow-event-at-inskin-laser-aesthetics-tickets-1980482838483?aff=oddtdtcreator
For more information, visit www.inskinlaser.com or call (630) 519-5447.
About InSkin Laser Aesthetics
Located in Oakbrook Terrace, InSkin Laser Aesthetics offers personalized aesthetic care in a calm, welcoming environment. The practice is led by experienced, licensed laser technicians and medical estheticians who combine expert care with advanced technology to help clients achieve visible, confidence-boosting results.
Each service is customized to meet individual skin and hair removal needs, with a strong focus on safety, expertise, and results. Using advanced, FDA-approved technology, InSkin Laser Aesthetics is committed to delivering high-quality care that is both effective and accessible.
Melissa Fowler
InSkin Laser Aesthetics
+1 6305195447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.