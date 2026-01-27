Submit Release
InSkin Laser Aesthetics Hosts 'Galentine’s Glow' Event in Oakbrook Terrace

InSkin Laser Aesthetics invites guests to its Galentine’s Glow Event on Thursday, February 5, featuring event-only exclusives, live treatment demonstrations, refreshments, goodie bags, and a raffle at its Oakbrook Terrace location.

The welcoming front desk at InSkin Laser Aesthetics is dressed with festive Galentine’s décor, setting the tone for the clinic’s upcoming Galentine’s Glow Event in Oakbrook Terrace.

A licensed provider at InSkin Laser Aesthetics performs a Hydrafacial treatment, highlighting the practice’s commitment to expert care and advanced aesthetic technology.

A licensed provider at InSkin Laser Aesthetics performs a radiofrequency facial treatment using the Candela Matrix device, highlighting the practice’s commitment to advanced aesthetic technology.

A precision laser hair removal treatment at InSkin Laser Aesthetics reflects the practice’s personalized approach to aesthetic care and client comfort.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InSkin Laser Aesthetics invites the community to celebrate friendship, confidence, and self-care at its upcoming Galentine’s Glow Event, taking place Thursday, February 5 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in Oakbrook Terrace.

Designed as a festive, glow-forward social event, the Galentine’s Glow Event will feature event-only specials, live demonstrations of radiofrequency treatments using the advanced Candela Matrix device, food and drinks, goodie bags, and a raffle, creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere for guests to explore aesthetic services while enjoying an evening out with friends.

“Our Galentine’s Glow Event is all about bringing people together in a relaxed, celebratory setting,” said Melissa Fowler from InSkin Laser Aesthetics. “It’s the perfect opportunity to connect, learn more about our services, and enjoy exclusive offerings available only during the event.”

Guests are encouraged to bring a friend and enjoy the experience together. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is recommended.

Event Details:
What: Galentine’s Glow Event
When: Thursday, February 5 | 4:00–7:00 PM
Where: InSkin Laser Aesthetics
1S376 Summit Ave D, Suite 4A
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

RSVP: Guests should RSVP by February 4 to secure their spot.
Registration is available online at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galentines-glow-event-at-inskin-laser-aesthetics-tickets-1980482838483?aff=oddtdtcreator

For more information, visit www.inskinlaser.com or call (630) 519-5447.

About InSkin Laser Aesthetics
Located in Oakbrook Terrace, InSkin Laser Aesthetics offers personalized aesthetic care in a calm, welcoming environment. The practice is led by experienced, licensed laser technicians and medical estheticians who combine expert care with advanced technology to help clients achieve visible, confidence-boosting results.

Each service is customized to meet individual skin and hair removal needs, with a strong focus on safety, expertise, and results. Using advanced, FDA-approved technology, InSkin Laser Aesthetics is committed to delivering high-quality care that is both effective and accessible.

Melissa Fowler
InSkin Laser Aesthetics
+1 6305195447
email us here
