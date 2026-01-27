'Rescuing Mom' Book Trailer Drops — A Powerful Call for Justice, Caregiving Reform, and a Global Conversation

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning global executive, humanitarian leader, and author Christina DiArcangelo today released the official book trailer for Rescuing Mom, a gripping and deeply human narrative that confronts elder abuse , caregiving silence, mental health, and systemic failures within the justice system.More than a memoir, Rescuing Mom is a call to action — one that challenges society to look unflinchingly at how families, institutions, and systems fail the most vulnerable, and what it takes to stand up when the truth is inconvenient.The newly released trailer brings the book’s core themes to life:resilience under pressure, moral courage, the cost of silence, and the strength it takes to become an advocate when the system collapses around you.“This story isn’t just about my mother,” DiArcangelo says. “It’s about criminals who prey on elders, families forced to navigate trauma alone, and systems that choose silence over responsibility. Rescuing Mom exists so that silence is no longer the default—and so there is real accountability for those who commit these crimes.”A Story Built for the Global StageWith its intersection of human rights, elder abuse prevention, mental health, justice, and accountability, Rescuing Mom has quickly emerged as a story uniquely positioned for TEDx stages, global speaking forums, and long-form documentary storytelling.The trailer’s release signals the beginning of broader conversations around:The hidden epidemic of elder abuseCaregiver trauma and mental healthLegal and systemic failuresThe courage required to confront institutionsAdvocacy in the face of retaliation and resistanceIndustry observers have noted the story’s strong alignment with documentary and docuseries formats, particularly for platforms seeking purpose-driven, real-world narratives that spark public discourse and social change.About Christina DiArcangeloChristina DiArcangelo is a visionary global executive, board president, CEO, and humanitarian leader with more than 27 years of experience across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, digital health, and patient advocacy. Throughout her career, she has worked on multiple FDA-approved biologics, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and devices, while simultaneously building advocacy platforms rooted in ethics, accountability, and humanity.She is the founder and CEO of Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, Affinity Bio Partners, Sparkle Sisters, and Affinity Patient Advocacy, and serves as Board President of APA. In 2020, she launched her personal brand, I Am Christina DiArcangelo, amplifying conversations around leadership, justice, caregiving, and resilience.Christina is also the founder and editor-in-chief of The DiArc magazine and the host of the podcasts “I Am Christina DiArcangelo” and “Humanitarian Horizons.” Her work and advocacy have been featured in Forbes, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Billboard, Entrepreneur, MSN, Benzinga, and numerous international outlets. She has received multiple leadership honors from the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Why This Moment MattersAs societies grapple with aging populations, mental health crises, and eroding trust in institutions, Rescuing Mom arrives at a pivotal moment. The book — and now its trailer — invites leaders, audiences, and decision-makers to ask uncomfortable but necessary questions:Who protects the vulnerable when systems fail?Who speaks when silence is safer?And what does real accountability look like?What’s NextWith the release of the book trailer, Christina DiArcangelo is now available for:TEDx and keynote speaking engagementsUniversity and leadership forumsPanel discussions on elder care, justice, and advocacyDocumentary and docuseries development conversationsThe story of Rescuing Mom is not finished — it is just beginning its next chapter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.