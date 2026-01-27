WV Office of Entrepreneurship Proposed by Secretary of State Kris Warner During Finance Committee Hearings

Charleston, W.Va. - A new initiative aimed at helping guide entrepreneurs through the earliest stages of starting a business was proposed to the WV State Senate and House Finance Committees by WV Secretary of State Kris Warner.

The West Virginia Office of Entrepreneurship would serve as a direct liaison for emerging entrepreneurs and small business owners across the State. The Office would focus on helping entrepreneurs navigate business formation without duplicating the responsibilities or services of other state agencies, such as the WV Department of Economic Development and the WV Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

Housed within the Secretary of State’s Office, the Office of Entrepreneurship is designed to make the business formation experience easier, faster, and more approachable for first-time business owners. The Office of Entrepreneurship would serve as a centralized gateway, directing entrepreneurs to the appropriate programs. Whether they need help navigating past red tape, business coaching, workforce assistance, financing guidance, or site development opportunities, the Office of Entrepreneurship will have the expertise and connections to provide help and refer entrepreneurs to the right agencies.

“West Virginia is experiencing a surge in entrepreneurial energy,” Secretary Warner said. “The Office of Entrepreneurship will ensure new business owners have a clear point of contact from day one—someone who can connect them with resources, answer questions, feel supported, and help them move forward with confidence.”

Secretary Warner previously served four years as Executive Director of the WV Economic Development Authority under then-Governor Jim Justice. He emphasized to members of the Senate Finance Committee that the Office of Entrepreneurship would strengthen the State’s overall business support ecosystem by complimenting existing agencies.

Chief Deputy Secretary of State Deak Kersey told members of the Committee that the Office of Entrepreneurship would provide clarity for entrepreneurs. “We’ll help people form their businesses properly, understand regulatory requirements, and connect them with the experts already doing great work across the state.” He noted that seven other states currently operate similar Office of Entrepreneurship initiatives.

Secretary Warner said the proposed budget to employ and cover expenses of up to two professionals in the Office of Entrepreneurship would total approximately $175,000 per year for the first two years of operation. After that, the Office aims to be self-sufficient and will report regularly to the Legislature on the viability of small businesses in the State, policy recommendations, and practical hurdles to influence regulatory changes that may be needed.

“Many new entrepreneurs aren’t sure where to begin or which agency to contact,” Kersey said. “But they all come into contact with the Secretary of State’s Office when they start up, and again at least once a year after that. We're positioned to not only be their liaison to government services, but also to get the government quickly out of the way of their businesses.”