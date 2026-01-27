WSI Smart Marketing Named Best Marketing Agency in Sonoma County

WSI Smart Marketing Recognized for 18 Years of Client-Centered Excellence and Local Partnership with Award.

We feel like the closer we are to the center of a business, the more impact we can have in the work that we're doing.” — Ryan Kelly

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSI Smart Marketing, a digital marketing agency proudly rooted in Sonoma County, has been named Best Marketing Agency in Sonoma County by Business Rate for 2025. This prestigious recognition honors WSI’s unwavering commitment to client partnerships, transparency, and continuous improvement.This award was based on authentic client feedback. Business Rate evaluated agencies across volume, sentiment, and helpfulness of reviews, as well as consistency and relevance across digital platforms. According to Ryan Kelly, CEO of WSI Smart Marketing , this depth makes the win even more meaningful:“When you read through all of the reviews online and what people say about us... they say things like we're easy to work with. That we're passionate and care about their results. That we're organized and great communicators. Our reports are on time and accurate. It's fun to see the hard work of all of our operations and all of the care that goes into every communication and relationship building, be recognized in our reviews.”A Different Kind of AgencyWSI Smart Marketing isn’t your typical vendor. The team champions a partnership-based approach, embedding themselves into client organizations to better understand goals, challenges, and the metrics that matter most.“...you’ll never hear us say ‘Treat us like a supplier’,” Kelly explains. “We feel like the closer we are to the center of a business, the more impact we can have in the work that we're doing.”This mindset has allowed WSI to grow from a local Sonoma County startup to a nationally respected agency, all while keeping 40% of its client portfolio right at home in the County.A Win for the Team and Sonoma CountyKelly was quick to credit his team for the win: “Congratulations to my team... [the] people that work here in our office, that care deeply, work hard, communicate clearly, are organized and passionately involved in every campaign that we do. This is their trophy.”Winning this award also reflects WSI’s ongoing commitment to Sonoma County. As Kelly puts it, “[We’re] the same people you would see in the checkout lines of your grocery store. Our team is here. We're keeping the money local, we're spending money locally... It's just so special to win such a kind of homegrown local award.”Raising the Bar for Local Business ExcellenceWSI Smart Marketing’s award signals Sonoma County’s rising reputation as a hub for innovation and professional excellence . This recognition helps attract talent, inspire local entrepreneurs, and reinforce the idea that local businesses can lead nationally as well.At a time when top-tier marketing is often associated with big-city agencies, WSI’s win proves that world-class talent and results can come from right here in Sonoma County.About WSI Smart MarketingWSI Smart Marketing is a digital agency in Santa Rosa, CA, with nearly 20 years of experience helping businesses grow through personalized, results-driven marketing. As search expands beyond Google, WSI Smart Marketing is leading the charge to help clients show up across the entire digital landscape with Search Everywhere. WSI continues to lead with values, expertise, and a passion for client success.

