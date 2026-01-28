WVU Medicine surgeon launches educational video series to wide international acclaim

Vinay Badhwar, M.D., WVU Heart and Vascular Institute executive chair

"Advancing in Robotic Heart Surgery" to serve as peer-to-peer learning resource for cardiac surgeons

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing in Robotic Heart Surgery , a new educational video series led by Vinay Badhwar, M.D., executive chair of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute , has launched on YouTube to support shared learning and collaboration among cardiac surgeons and surgical teams.The series reflects WVU Medicine ’s academic mission and its commitment to advancing the science and practice of cardiovascular care through education, innovation, and collaboration. Designed as a peer-to-peer resource, Advancing in Robotic Heart Surgery focuses on the evolving role of robotic cardiac surgery, with an emphasis on quality, safety, precision, and reproducibility.“This is not only an assembly of lessons in reproducible robotic surgery, but lessons in valvular heart surgery by a master valve surgeon. This is a must-see for every heart surgeon at all levels of experience,” Tirone David, M.D., world-renowned cardiac surgeon at Toronto General Hospital, said.Dr. Badhwar is an internationally recognized cardiothoracic surgeon, physician scientist, and one of the world’s leading experts in robotic cardiac surgery. He and his WVU Medicine team are one of the most advanced robotic cardiac surgery programs in the United States.“This is a complete master class of mitral valve repair and valve surgery! Dr. Badhwar’s videos display a perfect mitral repair philosophy with superb precision – and all through a robotic lens,” Gilles Dreyfus, M.D., Ph.D., an international expert valve surgeon at Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou in Paris, France, said. “This is essential for all surgeons wishing to enhance their skills.”W. Randolph Chitwood, Jr., M.D. of East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., is widely recognized as the father of modern robotic cardiac surgery. Upon reviewing the 40-part video series launched by the WVU Medicine team, Dr. Chitwood said he considered it “the seminal teaching platform for robotic cardiac surgery.” Chitwood went on to describe the series as "the most comprehensive review of robotic cardiac surgery ever presented. With this video series, Dr. Badhwar and the WVU team have made a quantum leap in modern cardiac surgical education. This should be required viewing for every colleague wanting to know how to incorporate robotic surgery into their program."Leading cardiologists who evaluate patients for both surgical and non-surgical transcatheter valve therapies have also weighed in.“This series of superb robotic training videos is comprehensive and insightful,” Martin Leon, M.D., a world-leading expert in structural valve disease at Columbia University, said.“As we obtain more comparative clinical data and integrate these growing options to treat valvular heart disease, it will help heart teams to thoughtfully examine transcatheter versus robotic valve innovations.”Through structured, instructional content, the series explores surgical technique, clinical decision-making, and programmatic considerations relevant to practicing surgeons and heart teams.“Robotic cardiac surgery is entering a new era of expansion,” Badhwar said. “On behalf of our tremendous WVU team, I am humbled to deliver this series to support global shared learning and collaboration as we advance the field together.”Advancing in Robotic Heart Surgery is available on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@DrBadhwar About the WVU Heart and Vascular InstituteThe West Virginia University Heart and Vascular Institute is a $2 billion service line and one of the largest and most comprehensive heart programs in the United States. The West Virginia University Health System (WVU Medicine) is a 25-hospital health system spanning four states. Anchored at an 890-bed academic medical center in Morgantown, West Virginia, the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute delivers advanced cardiovascular care through an integrated network of hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices, extending its clinical reach while maintaining a singular academic mission.

