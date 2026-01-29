RevOptimum Launches 'Hotel Revenue Leak Diagnostic' to Help Independent Hotels Identify Hidden Profit Loss

Data-driven hotel revenue performance insights. RevOptimum company logo — leaders in hotel visibility and revenue growth solutions.

New diagnostic helps independent hotels identify revenue leakage across pricing, distribution channels, and demand alignment.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevOptimum Revenue Management today announced the launch of its Hotel Revenue Leak Diagnostic, a structured evaluation designed to help independent and boutique hotels identify where revenue may be silently leaking across pricing, distribution channels, demand alignment, and operational practices.Revenue leakage is often difficult to detect through standard reporting alone. Industry research suggests hoteliers estimate approximately 6% of revenue has been lost to rate leakage in the past year. In parallel, commission-based distribution can place pressure on margins, as OTA commission ranges are commonly cited around 15–25% across industry sources.The Hotel Revenue Leak Diagnostic is designed as a “truth-finding” assessment that provides hotels with clearer insight into revenue performance across key areas, including:Pricing and restriction alignmentChannel and margin mixDemand signals and opportunity timingInventory allocation patternsPerformance gaps and estimated financial impact“This diagnostic was built for owners who feel their hotel is busy, but profitability is capped,” said Marisol Frothingham, Founder of RevOptimum. “It helps identify the most common revenue leaks first, so next steps are strategic—not reactive.”Hotels interested in gaining clarity before investing in broader changes can access the diagnostic directly through RevOptimum’s website.About RevOptimumRevOptimum is a hotel revenue management consultancy focused on helping independent hotels improve profitability through structured revenue strategy, pricing alignment, channel optimization, and performance systems.

